DOUGLAS — The Ministerios Tierra De Benedicion Church of God on 16th Street, located at what once was the old Kmart building, will be holding a Back to School Bash Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.

There will be live music and free hot dogs.

“We will give out free school supplies,” Pastor Fernando Betancourt said. “It is open to the public. Everyone is welcomed.”

For information visit the Tierra de Bendición Facebook page.

