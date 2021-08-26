featured Local church to give away school supplies By Herald/Review Media Bruce Whetten Author email Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. DOUGLAS — The Ministerios Tierra De Benedicion Church of God on 16th Street, located at what once was the old Kmart building, will be holding a Back to School Bash Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.There will be live music and free hot dogs.“We will give out free school supplies,” Pastor Fernando Betancourt said. “It is open to the public. Everyone is welcomed.”For information visit the Tierra de Bendición Facebook page. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Supply Bash Fernando Betancourt Back Christianity Kmart Backpack Give Out Hot Dog Douglas Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Join NABUR NABUR: YOU ASK. WE ANSWER. CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION! Most Popular Council prepared to offer Ana Urquijo city manager position DPD begins investigation into homicide DUSD reinstates mask mandate DBN welcomes new member City council finalizes sale of Rivera Building; new owner addresses council Douglas officials address Food City closure More than 600 backpacks distributed at Care Fair Douglas cleanup to focus on downtown Douglas High School breaks ground on 87,502-square-foot addition Douglas’ antique fire truck ‘can roll once again’