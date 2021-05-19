DOUGLAS — Guild Mortgage, along with Douglas Business Network’s Nan’s Lunchbox and G Water, provided lunch to the staff at the Douglas Emergency Department on Fifth Street Friday to thank them for all that they have been doing to keep Douglas healthy during a rather difficult time.
“We appreciate all your hard work and dedication,” said Ralph Robles, president of the DBN. ”Lunch is on us today.”
Dr. Janet Clark, manager of the emergency department, said she and her staff appreciated the lunch.
“The staff here works really hard and sometimes they are the unrecognized heroes,” she said. “I think this is very nice showing them just how much they are appreciated by our community.”
Since opening in 2017, the emergency department has been busy, sometimes to the point staff is not able to take a lunch break.
“Oftentimes I see on their time cards, no lunch taken, so every time something like this comes our way I know they are appreciative,” she said. “On any given day we have 15 people here during the day and usually seven at night. That includes housekeeping, our lab and radiology techs, the front desk that registers the patients, the nurses, registered nurses, the EMT’s that are techs and our respiratory therapist, all very qualified individuals.”
Clark said the department sees 800 to 850 patients a month, 100 of which are usually transferred to other facilities for higher levels of care.
“Without our stabilizing them here they might have a different outcome, a poorer outcome if we weren’t here,” she said.
Adrian Martinez, a registered nurse, has been working at the emergency department for two years.
“I saw this as a good way to help people,” he said. “I love working here. We have a good staff, it’s a good working environment.”
Nan’s Lunchbox provided its popular carne asada bacon wrapped burritos filled with cabbage and pico de gallo and served with a side order of french fries.
“We were happy to help out,” said Josie Gastelum of Nan’s Lunchbox.
For Raquel Reynoso of Guild Mortgage, this was the second time her business has provided lunch for a group that has been working to keep Douglas going. The first was the staff at the U.S. Post Office.
“We’re just grateful to be in Douglas and want these people to know they are appreciated,” she said. “We recognize we couldn’t function without it.”
Reynoso admitted she was somewhat stunned when she heard Clark state how many patients come through their facility in a month.
“That’s a lot of people that come through this facility,” she said. “I had no idea the numbers were that high. It’s nice to know our community is a little safer because they’re here.”
Robles said the department staff is deserving of this lunch and he is happy they are able to be recognized.
“We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.