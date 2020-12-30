DOUGLAS — Several local organizations hooked up this year making sure some families had a Christmas meal and presents.
The St. Vincent de Paul on G Avenue, with help from two Safeway stores in Tucson, provided and estimated 150 Christmas meals this year while the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 and the Tailgaterz Truck Club of Douglas provided toys and meals courtesy of St. Vincent, for five local families this year.
The food and toys were dropped off Tuesday, Dec. 22 bringing lots of smiles and a few tears of gratitude from those accepting the donation.
“Two Safeway stores in Tucson at Bear Canyon and Sabino Canyon had some meals they were going to be able to provide to us this year through its Christmas Charitable Campaign,” Alison Vigil, one of the volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul said.
“We rented a U-Haul truck and went up there to both of those locations and brought back turkey breasts, prime rib, whole hams, whole turkeys with sides that will be given away to our friends who come to St. Vincent de Paul looking for assistance,” she added.
“This year we did it a little differently because we wanted to minimize our exposure due to COVID. So we called lots of people and gave them an appointment time to come here and pick up their food. We asked them to bring their own bags or boxes.”
Vigil said she really wanted to thank both Safeways for their generosity.
“We’re really happy we can be giving these meals away,” she said.
Vigil’s sister Nancie reiterated a statement she made in November when Safeway stepped up to provide Douglas families in need with a Thanksgiving meal that, “It’s through the gratitude of the citizens of Tucson that we are able to do this. We are very fortunate that we can do this.”
This was the third consecutive year the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 had been able to assist local families at Christmas.
According to Scott Babicky, one of the organizers for the event, the first year the legion helped just one family, last year it was four, and this year five.
“I’m glad we were able to do this again this year,” he said. “It is so nice helping families in need during the holidays, seeing the look on the kids face is priceless.”
According to Babicky, each family received a turkey with all the trimming (thanks St. Vincent de Paul) and gifts from Santa Claus.
“This was dedicated to Louie Montes De Oca, a 48 year member of the American Legion and a big supporter of this event, who passed away Dec. 3,” Babicky said.
Carlos Tapia, who serves as president of the Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club, said this is the second year his club has assisted the legion in the distribution of food and gifts.
“We’ve assisted the American Legion with other projects several years before,” he said. “We’ve been in existence for four years. A lot of our members are veterans which is another reason why we do it.”
This year’s distribution was being done with a heavy heart. The two previous years the legion would ride in one of Montes de Oca’s two fire engines to distribute the food and gifts.
“We definitely miss him and are thinking about him,” Carlos said. “He was always there to help with whatever we needed.”
Pie Escarcega, a member of the Tailgaterz said at a recent family picnic in November Montes de Oca was selected the “Most Outstanding Member.”
Tapia’s wife Savannah said Montes de Oca was very close to all the members in the club.
“The kids loved him and he loved the kids,” she said.
Savannah said seeing some of the living conditions the families they are assisting live in really makes you appreciate what you have and count your blessings.
“This really gets you into the Christmas spirit,” she said. “Christmas is about helping other people and keeping that Christmas magic alive.”
The Tailgaterz are a group of about eight Douglas car enthusiasts whose vehicles are 1987 and older. To find out more about them visit their Facebook page: Tailgaterz Truck Club | Facebook.
Babicky said he would like to thank all that made this event possible: the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post # 11, Sons of the Legion, Tailgaterz Truck Club, Norma Lynn Galindo. Savannah Tapia, Dick Kieth, Helen Corcetti, Shirley Molina, Dusty Maklary, Hanah Hurtado and St. Vincent de Paul.