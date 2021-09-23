DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network and the Advanced Call Center Technologies center on 15th Street hosted an appreciation dinner for the staff at Food City Sept. 13.
Food City officials announced that the store would permanently close Oct. 2, while the bakery and deli departments are shutting down Sept. 25, creating uncertainty for many of its 62 employees.
Ralph Robles, president of the Douglas Business Network, said he worked for Food City when it first opened.
“A big reason we are holding this event here at ACT is because they need employees,” Robles said. “They also have some gift bags they are going to be handing out. I think we can all agree that this is a sad time for our community. We’re all very sad (that) Food City is closing, but we want you all to know that we are here to help.”
“We appreciate you guys and all that you did for our community,” said Gustavo Manuel, ACT site director. “I shopped at Food City just about my entire life. We’re here for you guys.”
Abraham Villareal, dean of students at Cochise College, was at the event and talked about those who may be thinking about returning to college.
“It’s never too late to come back and get an education,” he said. “We are always adding new programs that can possibly guide you into a new direction in your life. Aside from Certificate of Associate Degree options we also have adult education.”
Jacinda Saucedo and Linda Gutierrez are Food City employees who came to the appreciation dinner.
“I was hearing rumors for quite some time that Food City was closing, but I never thought it was going to happen,” Saucedo said. “When we were actually told they were closing the store, it threw all of us off guard. Douglas is such a small town, and closing the store is only going to hurt Douglas even more.”
Gutierrez said she never believed the rumors, but to hear the news that the Douglas store was closing was stunning.
“I think we all were upset and mad at what was happening,” she said. “I’m not really sure what I’m going to do now that the store is closing.”
Saucedo said she will take some time off and spend time with her 1-year-old daughter at home.
‘This really hurts,” she said. “We all love Food City and like going to work there. I really thought I was going to retire from there.”
Saucedo and Gutierrez said that as the closing date draws nearer, the mood in the store is becoming sad and depressing.
“A lot of the shelves inside the store are empty,” Gutierrez added.
“Like so many others, this blindsided all of us,” said Gilbert Suarez, Food City store manager in Douglas. “I know this store is very valuable for the community. I wish there was some way to keep it open. A lot of people need that store for the prices and the services that it offers. Plus the employees need it.”
Suarez said he is retired military and a rental landlord. Unlike many of the store’s employees, he has other sources of monthly income.
“I’m going to go work in Sierra Vista for now as a meat cutter. Then I will decide what I want to do next,” he said. “A lot of the employees we have here don’t want to drive to Tucson or Sierra Vista, especially if they are not getting their 40 hours.”
Robles announced that the appreciation dinner was provided by Saul Pichardo and the Texas Roadhouse in Sierra Vista. Contributing sponsors for the event were Raquel Rocha of Reynoso Guild Mortgage, Leo Gutierrez of Douglas Realty Group, Aespyn & Friends Pet Sitting, Cochise College, Black Crown Entertainment and ACT.