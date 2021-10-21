DOUGLAS — Diane Ortiz of Diane’s Photography recently held a grand opening reception at her new location at 937 G Avenue, inviting local residents to the new studio she and her husband Albert spent more than a year restoring.
Diane’s Photography Studio is inside the old 3,350-square-foot Payless Shoes store, which previously had been the 4 Seasons and many years before that a hardware store. Instead of leasing the building, the Ortizes opted to buy it, reinforcing their commitment to downtown Douglas.
Diane’s Photography was recently selected Douglas’ Best Photographer in the Herald/Review Best of Cochise County competition, in which local residents vote on top businesses in their respective communities. She has been in business for seven years, beginning first in her home. For the past three, she has been in a small studio on the 11th Street side of the Gadsden Hotel.
The Ortizes said when the previous owners of the Gadsden decided to put the hotel up for sale, they began looking for another location.
“We closed on this place at the end of October of last year,” Albert said. “We went on this adventure of first let’s just replace the carpet and paint the walls, to this. Initially, our plan was to open the first of the year around January, but as this project evolved it changed to February, March, and now here we are in October.
“There were times when we were knee-deep in this project, we looked at each other and wondered if we bit off more than we could chew. But when you take a step back and look at what we accomplished here, it’s very rewarding. It went from scary to exciting, back to scary, to frustrating and now to rewarding. We laughed, we cried, we bled. Us doing this (project) ourselves is very rewarding at the end of the day.”
Through their hard work, the couple has been able to restore some of the original wood flooring as well as the original red brick walls.
“We tried to keep as much as we could original,” Albert said. “These floors are 110 years old. The floors here were in pretty bad shape when we first got this place and to be able to restore them is a pretty big reward. It’s nice not having to rip out history and instead restore it. Since we bought this place, we’ve talked to various people who remember this place back in the ‘30s and ‘40s.
“When we first bought this place we tried to find as much history on it as we could. Looking at some of the blueprints we’ve obtained, we believe this place may have been here as far back as 1905-ish, where it was the second or third building on this block. The interest this place has created amongst our friends and the community is something we want to be able to share. ”
Just inside the main entrance is a section of flooring covered in pennies the Ortizes inlaid by themselves each morning for several months.
According to Albert and Diane business has been steady enough to feel comfortable taking on this new adventure and they are excited to see what lies ahead.
“COVID was actually a good year for us as a business,” Diane said.
“It was a good in that our competition down south didn’t have the ability to cross (the border) and compete with us for events on this side,” Albert added
Ortiz has been active in taking photos for DUSD, Double Adobe school, local youth sports leagues, weddings and quinceaneras, in addition to her regular portrait private shoots.
‘We’re excited to be here,” Diane said. “We’re thankful for the support everyone has given us over the years.”
For information on Diane’s Photography, visit her Facebook page: Diane’s Photography|Facebook.