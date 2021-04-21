Local teen becomes first time donor at Elks blood drive

DOUGLAS — For longer than 30 years Debra Wendt of Douglas has been a staunch supporter of the American Red Cross and has always made it a point to donate blood whenever the opportunity arises, regardless of what state she’s in.
For the past several years Wendt has helped organize blood and bone marrow drives through the Douglas Elks Lodge and each time has made it a point to be one of the donors.
Watching over the years has been her grandson, Luke Robert, who lives in Sierra Vista but also spends a fair amount of time in Douglas with grandparents Bill and Debra.
Robert, a sophomore at Buena High School, turned 16 on April 12. Two days later became a first-time blood donor when he participated in the Elks Lodge Blood Drive.
Going into the blood drive a goal of 30 units was set. Wendt was happy to report the drive exceeded the goal by six units, two of which were what are called Power Red units.
According to the Red Cross website, “A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood.”
Kristina Salazar, a former Douglas resident who now lives in Vail and works for the American Red Cross, was in town for the blood drive and assisted Robert with his donation.
Salazar said once everything was connected it took Robert one second under four minutes to donate one unit, or one pint, which was pretty fast.
“The average time is five to 10 minutes,” she said.
“It felt good being able to finally donate,” Robert said, adding it was his grandmother’s example that motivated him to give blood.
“It feels good knowing you’re helping someone who may need blood,” he said. “I plan on donating again next chance I get.”
Debra said in the two previous drives Robert had been a volunteer but because he was younger than 16 he was ineligible to donate.
Once he turned 16 and his parents Kim and Nolan Robert of Sierra Vista signed the parent consent form, he became eligible.
Debra said she is “pretty proud” of her grandson and hopes the example he is setting serves as an example to other teenagers.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is constantly testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Next blood drive
The next community blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglas Fire Department on 10th Street.
You can schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.