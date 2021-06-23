DOUGLAS — Boys and girls ages 4-12 are being invited to attend a free Vacation Bible School.
The event will be held June 23-27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Faith Ministries Church, 901 11th St.
The theme this year is “Mission: Deep Sea” and is a deep sea adventure in which kids will explore the depths of God’s love.
The grand finale will be on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Online registration info is available at Facebook.com/FaithMinistriesChurchDouglas. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. each day.
Call 520-364-6187 for information.