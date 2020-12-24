DOUGLAS — While the Douglas Fire Department was celebrating the arrival of its new fire truck Friday, it was reminded a valuable member of the team was leaving.
Norma “Nomi” Galindo was retiring after close to 39 years of service to the City of Douglas, 21 of which had been with the DFD.
Prior to joining the DFD, Galindo had worked at City Hall as well as the Douglas Public Library.
Dawn Prince, Douglas’ interim city manager, showed up for Friday’s celebration and presented Galindo with a gift and a plaque commemorating her years of service.
“We’re going to miss you Nomi,” Prince stated in front of a group of firefighters who were there for the sendoff. “We hope you enjoy your retirement.”
While working at the DFD, Galindo was deeply involved in the Toys for Tots drive every year.
When Galindo began her job at the DFD, Richard Ross was the chief; then it was Mario Novoa and currently Kevin Lomeli.
“Nomi came on board when I was on shift,” Novoa said. “We got along from the start! I considered her my sidekick! She was always there to help out the community and those in need, we made a great team for our community. Even with all personal issues that we had to deal with, I could always count on her to make sure the job was completed.
“She cared not only for our community but also for all firefighters, she made sure all their needs were met and I appreciated her hard work and determination to make sure DFD staff and our entire community was taken care of. I am so happy for her reaching her retirement and wish her and her family the very best that life has to offer.”
“I can’t believe I’m out to retire,” Galindo said. “Working here at the DFD has been great, very rewarding. I’ve seen some of these guys growing up when I was working at the library, now I’m meeting their kids. This has been my extended family. We’ve shared laughter, tears and a lot of good times.”
She said her most cherished memory are years she spent helping the Toys for Tots Food and Toy Drive.
“We have such a need here in Douglas,” she said. “It was very gratifying to me knowing that we were helping out.”
In retirement, Galindo states she will remain in Douglas but expects to be in Tucson a little more, spending time with one of her sons and his family.
“This has been an incredible journey,” she said. “I am so proud to be a member of this department.”
“Nomi has been a big part of the Douglas Fire Department for many years,” the DFD said in a statement. “Even though she didn’t respond in a vehicle with lights and sirens, her work on our calls from EMS billing, securing rehab supplies at fires, and as a Red Cross liaison has been integral to our success.”
Her work also included many food and Toys for Tots campaigns which have become a staple of the community. Nomi has often been the first person from Douglas Fire that people meet when they come to the station. She has helped foster the great relationship we have with our community. We want to wish her and her family all the best as she moves into the new phase of her life.”