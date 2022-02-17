DOUGLAS − Love is in the air and on display all this month depicted in the love of family, community and pets.
Pictures showing that love are on display at The Gallery on 10th Street in an exhibit called “1,000 Years of Love in Douglas. A public reception was held Feb. 12, at which many of the couples shared their stories to those who attended the event
Couples who have been in love for as few as 10 years and as many as 79 are sharing their stories.
Ginny Jordan and Dr. Cecelia “Ceci” Durazo Lewis, who are spearheading the Douglas Oral History project, helped assemble the items that are currently on display.
Ginny’s parents, Ramon and Lupita Jordan, were together for 79 years while Cecy’s parents were together for longer than 50 years.
“We’ve had the 1,000 Years of Love exhibit in the past,” Jordan said. “When we were asked if we were going to do it again, we thought what would be really great was why not add the love of Douglas, and then you know me with pets. That’s part of the love; everybody loves their pets. Not everybody has a love partner, they may have a love pet, they have a love of community.”
“So, we decided to combine them all three and put this exhibit together because February is the month of love,” Lewis said.
Lewis and Jordan said they were not at all surprised by the response they received.
“People are positive about love, and they want to express it whether it’s through community or whatever,” Jordan said. “For me, there is nothing better than a good love story.”
Ginny said her parents were cute.
“My mom was playing baseball; she was 13 years old; my dad was 18, and he comes home from working at Catalina Island,” she said. “He goes to watch the baseball game and he sees her, and he says it was love at first sight.”
Ramon introduced himself to her mom, they talked in between innings and that began a five-year courtship.
“He comes home on leave from the Navy, and he said, ‘let’s get married,’ ” Ginny said. “They go to get their license and that’s when he finds out she’s just 18. My dad’s nickname was ‘Hedgy.’ She found out his real name was Ramon that day. After being together for five years, they found out some things that day they did not know about each other. I have all their love letters, all their stories over the years. It was a beautiful love story.”
Cecy remembered her mom said her dad was not the love of her life, that in time he wore her down.
“He was persistent,” she said. “They had five children. I’m number three of five. My mother, Lilian Burgner Durazo, really, really loved Douglas. I don’t know why Douglas was so important to her, but it was. She was born here. She was one of five girls and also the number three in her family.”
Ginny said with the oral history project they are attempting to get these amazing stories on how people came to Douglas and ended up staying here all these years.
“So far we have about 25 histories,” Lewis said. “We’re still putting it together. We’re getting more history from people. One of the things that initiated the Douglas Oral History project was my dissertation work on the Women of Mexican Heritage of Douglas. Now that we’re getting this visibility on our citizens, who came here and who lived here. We knew the history of Phelps Dodge, the railroad, now we’re getting the history of the people.”
Anyone wanting to contribute to the Douglas Oral History Project may call 520-417-7362 or visit their website: www.douglasoralhistoryproject.org.
Gallery update
Pat Geymont, president of The Gallery, said exciting things are happening at The Gallery.
“We’re replacing the front door here,” she said. “We’re redoing the facade around the door. We’re looking for an artist who would like to work on the wood around the door, if anybody is interested in helping us.”
Geymont also announced The Gallery is having a fundraiser raffle, which includes gift cards and merchandise totaling over $350 and climbing. Tickets are $2 per ticket or three for $5. The drawing will take place Saturday, March 26.
“The merchants of Douglas have really come forward and are helping us with gift certificates,” she said. “The city is helping us with the new door. They are going to match funds with us to do the door. We also received a $1,000 donation from the Lutheran church in Douglas. That will be used for operating expenses.”
For information call 520-364-6410.