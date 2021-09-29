DOUGLAS — Four days of action-packed events came to an end Sunday at the 97th annual Cochise County Fair.
Dominique Valenzuela, general manager for the Cochise County Fairgrounds, said official attendance figures won’t be known for several days. However, preliminary figures indicate numbers will be down compared to previous years despite a packed fairgrounds Saturday to see the Cochise College rodeo, the first intercollegiate rodeo of the season.
Rain fell on opening day of the fair and again on Sunday, resulting in a 60-minute break of rodeo finals when the storm hit.
“I believe our numbers were down because of the border,” Valenzuela said. “Weather had a lot to do with it as well. Saturday night may have looked packed but numbers for that night were way down.”
Valenzuela and Denise Hoyos, president of the Douglas Fair Association, said they were happy there was a fair this year.
“I feel like people did want to come back to the fair,” Hoyos said. “People were anxious to get their passes for the carnival and get their kids out here and show their animals. The response, I feel, was very good.”
“We were also dealing with some conflicting events,” Valenzuela added.
Steven Schilling of Sierra Vista said he looks forward to the fair every year and was happy it was held.
“It seemed odd there wasn’t a fair last year,” he said. “I’m just glad they had something this year. I feel if they had not had a fair this year, it could have been detrimental.”
A reported 100 animals were sold Saturday at the annual large livestock auction. Final sale figures are still being tabulated, but it is believed they are comparable to what they were last year. An estimated $16,000 was raised for scholarships.
Joshua Ross, a new business owner for Yoshi’s Hot-Mess, opened a booth, hoping to promote his business. He and his crew were there all four days, enduring long hours.
“It was a little overwhelming to some extent,” he said. “I was anxious, I was nervous, I was scared.”
Ross said with the help of his fiancee, Kenny Bustamante-Amaya, as well as his family and several volunteers, they were able to withstand all four days.
“It went a lot smoother than I expected,” he said. “Saturday was our busiest day. Sunday was a good day too, especially when the rain came and everyone came into the area where we were trying to get out of the rain. It was stressful, but I really enjoyed it.”
Ross felt he got the word out to Cochise County regarding his food and, thanks to the money he raised this past weekend, he is one step closer towards purchasing his food truck.
“My main goal was to get my business name out there and allow people to taste what we have to offer, and I think we accomplished that,” he said. “From what I am hearing on social media, phone calls and personal encounters, I succeeded.”
Ross admitted he didn’t know what to expect, but he now has a better idea and is willing to try it again next year.
“The booth family in general were very welcoming and willing to help out if I had any questions,” he stated. “It was really a family atmosphere.”
On Saturday, the 2021-22 Douglas China Poblanas had their hatting ceremony with the official passing of the sombreros.
“The event was a great success and attended by many,” said Ken Nelson, one of the leaders of the Douglas China Poblana organization. “The China Poblana organization would like to thank 2018 Miss China Poblana Lizty Arevalo and the Cochise County Fair Association for making the event possible. It was announced at the event that the China Poblana Organization will be presenting a check to DARC for $3,000 and that the organization is planning to bring back the Douglas Fiestas in 2022. The 2019 outgoing China Poblanas were thanked for their tenure and were credited with providing the funds needed to apply for the organization’s 501©(3) status. The China Poblana organization is excited for the upcoming year and is looking forward to serving the Douglas community.”
Saturday’s ceremony officially marked the end of the 2019 China Poblanas tenure. Toddler, Aaliyah Montes; Little, Francelia Ballesteros; Junior, Daniela Bernal; and Teen, Mariana Fimbres welcomed in the new group of China Poblanas, Toddler, Milani Durazo; Little, Janeth Rubi Chavez; Junior, Navaeh Montano; Teen, Daniela Bernal; and Miss China Poblana, Kassandra Espadas.