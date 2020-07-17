DOUGLAS — A Douglas woman and her three children escaped serious injury after her husband drove his vehicle into their residence on July 14.
According to Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. officers were called to the 1700 Block of 21st Street for a report of domestic violence.
“The woman reported that her husband had broken a window to the residence and left in a black Tahoe traveling towards Washington Avenue,” Barrios said in a press release. “A couple of minutes later, officers were informed that the husband had driven his vehicle into the residence.”
According to Barrios, the woman and the couple’s three children were inside the home at the time of the crash crash, and officers are investigating this as a deliberate act.
The DFD ended up transporting one adult male and female and three young children to the Douglas Emergency Department for treatment. The woman and her children were treated and later released while the driver of the Tahoe, identified as Ruben Acosta, 32 of Douglas, ended up needing a higher level of care and was transferred to a Tucson hospital where he remains.
According to Barrios, officers had been called to the residence earlier that day by Acosta to help maintain the peace while he retrieved some personal items. Barrios said Acosta was aware an Order of Protection had been sought against him but he had not yet been served. The order was served following the accident.
“A previous incident of domestic violence occurred in April of this year in which Mr. Acosta was arrested and released pending prosecution due to restrictions associated with COVID-19,” Barrios said.
Barrios added that while officers and personnel from the Douglas Fire Department were arriving on scene, neighbors ran into the residence to free the family from the debris caused by the wreck.
Barrios thanked neighbors for helping the woman and her children after the crash.
“We would like to recognize and thank the neighbors for their fast actions and efforts to help the victims,” he said.
The DPD’s investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.