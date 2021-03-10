DOUGLAS — Four ordinances, one resolution and a couple of recognitions are all that’s on the Douglas City Council’s regular meeting agenda for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.
One of the items coming before the council is the third reading of Ordinance 21-1128, which deals with Proposition 207. According to Peter Gardner, Douglas city planner, this ordinance will help establish the land use law on recreational and dual use marijuana dispensaries.
The council will also address amending the Douglas Municipal Code relating to health and safety by adding a section pertaining to marijuana on public property; prohibiting marijuana on public property, setting violations for offenders and providing for enforcement and penalties.
The second reading of an ordinance regarding pet cremation service fee increases will be coming before the council along with the first reading of an ordinance that will deal with property taxes. City staff recommends keeping the property tax rate at 1.1591 which would slightly increase the levy by $3,958 due to new construction. The city’s portion of the property tax levy on $100,000 assessed value would remain the same as last year, at $115.91 per year. On the average home valuation of $70,000 it would be $81.14 per year. The proposed tax rate of 1.1591 per $100 of assessed valuation will raise $656,825 in revenue for General Fund operations.
Several local businesses will be recognized at the council meeting.
The meetings will be open to the public. Face coverings must be worn by those in attendance. It will also be streamed live online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA.