DOUGLAS — Retired Command Sgt. Major Robert Patterson, a Medal of Honor recipient who resides in Pensacola, Fla., was in Douglas Saturday visiting the the Wall of Faces exhibit inside the Gadsden Hotel before being treated to breakfast at the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post No. 11.
His visit was sponsored by Tim Kirk and Cathie Goodman of the Warrior Healing Center of Sierra Vista.
“This is our second time where we invite out a Medal of Honor recipient to join us for Veteran’s Day,” Kirk said. “We are very familiar with this exhibit inside the Gadsden and thought it was a perfect place to bring our guest.”
Patterson is a retired United States Army soldier who served 26-years and nine days and fought in both the Vietnam and the Gulf War. He is the recipient of the military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in the Vietnam War. He has been awarded the Legion of Merit award, the Bronze Star, the Army Achievement Medal, has three Purple Hearts and three Meritorious Service Medals,
Ginny Jordan took Patterson on a tour of the Wall of Faces providing background on many of the soldiers from Douglas.
One of those displays was a map of Vietnam where Patterson was able to locate places he had been stationed while there.
Patterson said he was impressed by the exhibit.
“It’s amazing to find something this complete in a small town,” he said. “You can tell there is a very deep sense of appreciation. I lost a lot of friends over there and to see something like what I saw here brings back a lot of memories.”
Patterson said he still remembers coming home from Vietnam to no welcome of any kind to then to have a big welcome when he returned from the Gulf War.
He said he dropped out of high school in the 12th grade, joined the Army and before he knew it had an AR-15 in his hands and was in Vietnam.
“It got me out of the tobacco fields in North Carolina,” he joked. “I have very little memory of the action for which I received the medal. I remember the beginning of that action and then everything is blank until later. I do have memories of other firefights we were in.”
Jordan said to have a visitor like Patterson visit the exhibit is truly an honor.
“It means a lot the group from Sierra Vista would even consider having him visit our exhibit,” he said. “It means that it’s a powerful exhibit. We know it’s powerful but to have somebody who received the Medal of Honor see this and see our community, see our patriotism, means a lot.”