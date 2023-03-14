DOUGLAS — Are you interested in learning more about what it was like in medieval times?
The Barony March of Mon Tonitrus, a Cochise County chapter Society for Creative Anachronism based in Sierra Vista, has a display this month at The Gallery on 10th Street in Douglas next to the U.S. Post Office.
Jeni Patton, known as “Gwenllian,” in the group, said the Society of Creative Anachronism is worldwide and has been around for 58 years while the Barony has been around 38 years. There are an estimated 60 paid members and 25 that are coming and going because of their jobs and other obligations.
“We portray pre-17th century Europe and any cultures that would have been known to pre-17th century Europe,” she said. “You will see some Japanese, Chinese and some Mongolian pieces of art in our display.”
The group held an opening reception Saturday, March 11, at The Gallery where several demonstrations took place. People were able to learn how to write their name in calligraphy and design their own coat of arms. There were also some games from the Middle Ages people were able to play.
Gwenllian has been involved with the group since 1995.
“I enjoy the history of it,” she said. “The image of the knight in shining armor that you get in your dreams. This is living that dream.”
Gwenllian said her group is always happy to make a public appearance.
“We do demos for school groups when they’re studying the Middle Ages, we sometimes get invited to talk to them,” she said. “We have musicians, we can teach them dance, play games with them. Sometimes Boy Scout troops invite us and we do archery with them.”
On display at The Gallery is interpretive materials, items to read that will help visitors understand the displays.
“We have calligraphy and lamination, we have armor, we have jewelry, we have dresses, we have heraldry, we have different kinds of weaving,” she said.
Gwenllian said the Society for Creative Anachronism is a 401C3 non-profit educational organization.
“Our goal is education,” she said. “Our members take on a persona of someone who could have lived (in that time) and made up a story about who they were in the Middle Ages and then they research things like what they would have eaten had they lived back then, what they would have worn and how they would have performed tasks.”
Gwenllian said one member has Alpacas they cut the fiber off of. They wash the wool, they spin it and they turn it into thread or yarn.
“We have people who use that yarn,” she said. “This year our group has been studying early Greek enrollment jewelry so you will see several different types of jewelry that are modeled off of pieces in museums.”
W. Brant Bomar and Jennifer Weston, aka Taka Kensei and Eiwa Kensai, demonstrated their Japanese fighting skills.
“What we are doing today is known as rapier (fencing),” Bomar said.
Bomar became interested in the group while he was with the U.S. Army in Germany in 1999. He’s been active since 2008 following his deployment to Iraq.
“I like the sword fighting,” he said. “We have two types (of swords) here. This is what got me into it. Now I do a little bit of the armored fighting as well. This is one of the reasons I stay. I like to do this and there are not a lot of places that I can do this. It’s not a normal hobby.”
Weston got involved about 12 years ago when she met Bomar.
“It is so much fun,” she said. “Part of the fun is figuring out the nuances of the thing. Anybody can take a stick or a piece of metal, swing it around and hit people, which is fun because we all did it when we were kids. But with the swords it's the watching what your opponent can do, and finding the nuances of how they are moving and based on how they move, what I need to do to beat you.”
Marlyn Wardlow, aka Arian, portrayed a Chinese fighter. She’s been a part of the group for just longer than two and a half years.
“This is something different and it just basically evolved,” she said. “I do a little music, a little fighting, a little bit of everything.”
“The Society of Anachronism is a hobby of hobbies,” Bomar said.
Weston said every other Sunday they hold fighter practice, teaching newcomers how to fight with the swords, the armor, etc., at Arbenz Field from 9 a.m.-noon.
People can show up and learn the basics of sword fighting. They are asked to sign a waiver.
“It is a contact sport, you could get hurt but we have all the gear to protect you, the masks,” she said. “It is incredibly unusual for someone to get hurt.”
For information visit Facebook at MonsTonitrus or the website bmmt.org or www.sca.org.
The display at The Gallery in Douglas will run the entire month of March from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.