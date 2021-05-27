DOUGLAS — The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Service Monday, May 31, in the veteran’s section of Calvary Cemetery.
The event, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., is being hosted by the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 of Douglas,
Frank Owen, a local veteran who has served in Iraq, will be the guest speaker.
Following the ceremony there will be a potluck open house at the legion home on G Avenue.
The community is encouraged to attend the Memorial Day event and remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Memorial Day closures
Officials for the city of Douglas Sanitation Department have announced that there will be no garbage pickup on May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Monday’s garbage pickup will be done on Tuesday, June 1 and Tuesday’s will be picked up Wednesday, June 2.
All city, state and federal offices will be closed for Memorial Day and no mail will be delivered.