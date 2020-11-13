Mexican Consulate displays Altar de Muertos

DOUGLAS — The Mexican Consulate in Douglas at 1324 G Ave. is inviting the public to stop by and visit its Altar de Muertos on display in the lobby.
“The Consulate of Mexico in Douglas continues to celebrate our traditions, honoring our deceased with the offering of the Altar de Muertos, which will be on display in our offices throughout the month of November, as part of the dissemination activities of our culture,” a press release from the Consulate reads. “During the Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), Mexican families remember their loved ones who have passed away, preparing for them an offering decorated with the most emblematic symbols that identified them, such as their favorite food, drinks, as well as skulls and, in some cases, even with music. To learn more about our Mexican traditions and culture, (we) invite you to visit us and see our Altar de Muertos exhibition. Remember to wear a mask.”
More information about the Altar de Muertos can be found on the Consulmex Douglas Facebook page or visit Twitter at ConsulMexDou.