DOUGLAS — Seniors Sophia Michel and Paulina Lugo have been selected this year’s Douglas High School valedictorian and salutatorian.
They will lead their graduating class of an estimated 325 students at Friday’s commencement ceremony scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said face coverings for graduation are optional this year and there is no limit to the number of guests that will be allowed per student. There will, however, be a limit on the size of bags or purses allowed.
“Due to the new turf on the field (we) are asking students and guests to be considerate by not wearing certain shoes (spikes or pointy heels) as to protect the turf,” the superintendent said.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Once the ceremony begins guests will only be allowed to be seated on the eastside bleachers.
Michel, 17, is the daughter of Luis and Nancy Michel.
“After graduation, I will be attending Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue a career in pre-med,” Sophia said. “Being selected as the valedictorian of my graduating Class of 2022 felt fulfilling. It was a reward for all of the hard work that I had accomplished. It made me realize that regardless of the challenges and obstacles presented to me during my whole education (especially these last four years), I had the power to overcome them and get to this point.”
As her final week of school progresses and she looks back on her past four years at DHS, Michel said she holds many memories and experiences close to her heart.
“However, a moment that is especially remarkable was getting to spend prom night with my friends and people I care deeply about,” she said. “The thing I am looking forward to most on graduation night is getting on the field and celebrating graduation with my friends and family.
“I certainly would not have been able to get to this point without the guidance of several people. Thank you to administration, advisors, counselors, and teachers for constantly dealing with me. Ms. (Scarlette) Hughes, thank you for all that you do for Student Council and all you have done for my sister (Nicole) and I; we greatly appreciate you. To my family, thank you for always standing next to me and being there for me. Mom and Dad, thank you for the guidance and the endless love. Nicole, thank you for being my best friend and sister in one, and for walking this Earth with me. Anthony, thank you for the sweet memories. Lastly, I would like to thank God, because if it were not for him, I would not have gotten this far.”
Lugo-Partida, 18, is the daughter of Rosina Partida.
“My plans after graduation are to pursue a career in the medical field as a nurse practitioner to then enter medical school and start my path into becoming a maxillofacial surgeon,” she said. “It is an honor to be selected as the salutatorian and see how all the hard work and effort I put throughout my high school years paid off.”
Lugo said one of the more memorable moments took place her freshman year when she received her academic D, presented to a student who has a 4.0 GPA.
“Being awarded for all the effort I had put into my classes inspired me to challenge myself to continue being dedicated and hardworking to preserve such accomplishments and become a role model for my younger siblings,” she said. ”I am glad to say that I had very interesting classes throughout my four years of high school that provided me with the knowledge needed to become successful.
“Still, out of all those classes, my favorite classes were Pre-Ap English with Mrs. (Diana) Martinez, Ap Biology with Mrs. (Marivell) Cudaback, AP Statistics with Mrs. (Bianca) Hernández, and CNA with Mr. (Billy) Peralta. Despite being challenging classes, these classes taught me not only valuable academic concepts but also provided me with remarkable experiences that left a meaningful impact and transformed me into the person I am today.
“During graduation night, I am most looking forward to seeing my parents’ bright smiles for seeing their daughters graduate and making them feel proud of how all the sacrifices they made to provide me with the best education possible paid off.
“I want to thank my parents for being my greatest supporters and always being there for me when I needed them. I want to thank my teachers for providing me with the tools and guiding me on the correct path to become successful. I want to thank my friends for always giving me an extra hand when I felt overwhelmed and stressed. Mainly I want to thank my twin sister (Paola) for being my number one supporter and the person who lifted me whenever I was feeling down and reminded me of how capable I was.”
Graduation party
Following graduation Douglas High School’s PTSO will be sponsoring a graduation after party at the Douglas Visitors Center on 16th Street.
The event will run from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
There will be food, entertainment and lots of prizes.