DOUGLAS — Alan Miramontes, a fifth-grader at Clawson Elementary, is this year’s Douglas Unified School District Spelling Bee champion.
He and runner-up Diego Duarte, a sixth-grader at Paul Huber Middle School who attended Clawson Elementary last year, will now advance to the Cochise County Spelling Bee in February.
Miramontes beat out 14 other spellers when he correctly spelled the word “factoid” in the seventh round to win the spelling bee after Duarte misspelled “corral” the word before.
Twenty-one spellers from the five elementary schools and two junior highs in the district were invited to participate in the DUSD Spelling Bee. Fifteen showed up to the event which was held Jan. 20 in the James A. Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.
Six of the spellers were eliminated in the first round; two more were eliminated in the second round. In the fifth round it was down to three spellers. After Izu Huish of Paul Huber misspelled “cursive” that left Duarte and Miramontes, who needed the next two rounds before a champion was selected.
Miramontes, the son of Vanessa Baron and Ray Miramontes, said he was happy to have won the spelling bee.
“I was nervous at the start but once we started I became less nervous,” he said. “I’m happy I won. It was fun.”
Miramontes said he studied for several weeks along with his brother, Abel, who also participated in the spelling bee, trying to get ready. The brothers finished first and second in the Clawson Spelling Bee that was held in December.
Duarte, the son of Chuey and Joanie Duarte, said he tried his best and while he would have liked to have won, he is happy with his effort and is happy being the runner-up.
“After first it was pretty weird and I was nervous but I got into a rhythm which helped,” he said. “It was fun competing with Alan in those final rounds. He did a really good job. I’m happy for him.”
In the past the spelling bee participants would be seated on the stage of the auditorium where, one by one, they would come up to a microphone and spell their word.
Because of COVID-19 and the social distancing guidelines in place, this year the participants sat in the auditorium chairs and came up to the stage when it was their turn to spell. Each student wore a face covering and removed it only to spell the word before covering back up. The microphone they spoke into was wiped off after each speller.
Families were not allowed to attend this year and instead watched the spelling bee on YouTube.
Event organizer Nicole Mariscal admitted this year was more challenging than in previous years.
“We chose to have (the spelling bee) face to face instead of online because I have witnessed the online bees and I thought that would be very difficult,” she said. “So in order to prepare I found out what needed to be done to keep every safe and socially distanced. The most difficult part of putting this whole thing together was not being able to allow the public in. We also had a few students who decided not to attend. We also reduced the number of participants from what we had in previous years. It was because our numbers are so much worse we decided to hold it the way that we did.”
Mariscal said she wanted to thank Marco Durazo and the IT Department who set up the video so it could be viewed on YouTube. She also acknowledged the Curriculum and Instruction Department for their assistance.