DOUGLAS — Officials for the Miss Douglas Days have announced they are seeking contestants for the upcoming pageant scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Ray Borane Middle School Auditorium on 12th Street.

This year’s Miss Douglas Days queens Samantha Amaya, Naiema Rivera, Camilla Ovando and April Quintana will give up their crowns to some lucky contestants.

