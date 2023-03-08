DOUGLAS — Officials for the Miss Douglas Days have announced they are seeking contestants for the upcoming pageant scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Ray Borane Middle School Auditorium on 12th Street.
This year’s Miss Douglas Days queens Samantha Amaya, Naiema Rivera, Camilla Ovando and April Quintana will give up their crowns to some lucky contestants.
Miss Douglas Days Junior Teen contestants must be 12-14 years old and the winner will receive a $50 scholarship.
Miss Douglas Days Teen is open to contestants 15-17 years old. That winner will receive a $100 scholarship.
Miss Douglas Days contestants must be between the ages of 18-20. That winner will receive a $600 scholarship.
On Saturday, March 11, there will be an informational parent meeting at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Douglas, 1020 D Ave., followed by practice from 5-7 p.m.
Additional practices will take place Saturday, March 25, and Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, with a final practice scheduled for Saturday, April 15.
A signup link is located on the Miss Douglas Days Facebook page with additional information.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone