DOUGLAS — Miss Douglas Days queen Jimena Lamadrid, along with her sister queens Miss Douglas Days Teen Stephanie Amaya and Miss Douglas Days Jr. Teen Jiselle Arciniega, recently held a community food drive. All the food collected will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul of Douglas.
Saturday, Lamadrid and Arciniega showed up to the SVDP with their food donation.
Nancie Ames, president of the Douglas St. Vincent de Paul, said she has been overwhelmed and extremely touched by the various donations SVDP has received from the community.
“This donation is going to help us feed a lot more people in Douglas,” Ames said. “We will put a lot of this in our food boxes that we give out every Tuesday and Thursday between 1 and 2:30 p.m. On occasion we will have somebody come in on the weekend that is looking for food and we will do our best to help them with food.”
Lamadrid and Arciniega said the food drive they held took place during the holidays, but it took time to coordinate the drop off.
“I’m glad we were able to do this,” Lamadrid said. “We incorporated several small businesses around Douglas, which were Son Paises, the Gadsden Hotel, Mi Ranchito and the new restaurant on Highway 80, El Gran Sazon. We also received help from Jiselle and her spirit line at DHS, which led to us getting a lot of donations.”
Ames said some of the donated food may be used in the SVDP lunch program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“This will help feed a lot of people in the Douglas area,” Ames said. “We’ve also been getting people needing help from Pirtleville, Double Adobe, McNeal and Elfrida. We’re so grateful. This helps us make sure people in the community are able to eat.”
Ames said the day prior to the Miss Douglas Days queens showing up the SVDP received more than 250 boxes of assorted cereal from Clawson Elementary School.
“One of the teachers at Clawson had a program and asked the children to bring cereal,” she said. “We gave away quite a few boxes of cereal during our Friday lunch, which was great.”
Ames said she has seen the donations as well as the need for some kind of assistance, increase.
“The money that we get through the store helps support the other side of the operation where we’re able to give out food, help people with utilities and housing and things like that,” said Ames. “Every time we get a food donation that gives us an opportunity not to spend money on food we’re able to put it towards utilities or help people pay rent. Every time we get a food donation here it frees up a little bit of our money to use for other sources.”
Lamadrid and Arciniega said they were surprised how much food was collected.
“Every year my family and I try to donate,” Lamadrid said. “This year, since I’m part of the Miss Douglas Days, I wanted to make this a group project and bring in my sister queens and their moms.”
Arciniega said she got the Skills USA Club at DHS to donate food items as well.
“I’m really surprised and happy we were able to do this,” she added.
Both queens said seeing Ames’ expression as they dropped off the food warmed their heart.
Miss Douglas Days pageant April 23
All three Miss Douglas Days queens are coming to the end of their yearlong reign.
A new queen will be selected April 23, pageant director Caitlyn Kramer announced. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ray Borane Middle School auditorium.
Lamadrid and Arciniega said it’s been a lot of fun representing the Miss Douglas Day committee while at the same time promoting Douglas.
“This has been such an amazing experience,” Lamadrid said. “I’ve got to meet a lot of interesting people and get some new opportunities. This is a bittersweet feeling knowing that my reign is coming to an end. Hopefully the new queens will see what all we’ve been doing and keep on doing it while also creating new ideas to help out the community.”
Kramer said contestants ages 12 to 20 are eligible to compete.
“The Miss Douglas Days queen, at the end of her reign, gets a $500 scholarship,” Kramer said. “Miss Douglas Days Teen gets a $100 scholarship, and the Junior Teen gets a $50 scholarship, which is sponsored by the Greater Douglas Chamber of Commerce. We also have a number of smaller businesses around Douglas that are also sponsoring and give the queens prizes and experiences throughout the year. We’re really grateful about that.”
For information, email at missdouglasdays@gmail.com or visit Facebook and Instagram pages: Miss Douglas Days | Facebook or Miss Douglas Days Pageant (@missdouglasdays) • Instagram photos and videos.