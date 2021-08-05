Molina named state American Legion Auxiliary president

DOUGLAS — Lifelong Douglas resident Jennie Molina has been selected as the American Legion Auxiliary state president for the 2021-22 year.
Born and raised in Douglas, Molina has been a member of Fred Hilburn American Legion Post No. 11 for 18 years. Her auxiliary eligibility is through her brother, a Navy veteran from the Korean War as well as another brother who is deceased who was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. She is proud of her eligibility through the current service of her Army son, Lt. Col. Macedonio Molina.
Molina has held numerous leadership positions at the local, district and department levels. At the state level she has worked her way up from chaplain in 2015 to historian, second vice president, first vice president and now president.
She has chosen “PTSD Foundation of America” as her theme for her presidential year. For her special project Molina will be building awareness and educating people about PTSD.
Molina says one of her responsibilities as state president will be to represent the state at various American Legion Auxiliary workshops and conventions and help increase membership.
“I’m going to be required to visit every district that we have throughout the state,” she said. “I’m both humbled and honored that I have been selected for this position. I’m confident I can do it. I’ve had a lot of mentors over the years that I can go to if needed. Penny (Maklary) and Karen (Smith) have been my best mentors. I also know I can call any of the past presidents and ask them for help if I need it. I would not have taken on this role if I did not feel I had people behind me who would be there to support and encourage me or didn’t think I would do a good job.”
Molina is a part-time caregiver for several family members and recently came out of retirement to work part time for Southeast Behavioral Health Services, where she has spent over 36 years serving in a variety of different capacities. She was also a longtime volunteer for the Douglas Special Olympics.
“I love working with people,” Molina said, adding she has a strong sense of patriotism and commitment to veterans, children and communities.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. With a membership of nearly 800,000, American Legion Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,000 communities nationwide.
“In the spirit of service, not self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and Country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security,” its website reads. “That mission is carried out through local members, volunteers and businesses. Our mission is simple: improve the lives of veterans, military, their families and our communities.”
To learn more or volunteer, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.