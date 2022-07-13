Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − The Douglas Art Association is inviting community members and artists to a fundraising show of artwork that represents the monsoon.

Monsoon Art 2022 will be on display the month of August at the Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street. A reception will be held Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries as judged by the sponsors.

“Any particular entry can win a maximum of two prizes excluding the viewer’s choice that will be voted on,” the informational flier reads. “Entry fee is $5 per piece of artwork. No limit.”

Submitted entries must be ready to display with a way to hang them. Sculptures or 3D art will be displayed on a table or stand.

Entries will be accepted July 29 through Aug. 1. Judging will take place Aug. 2-4. Winners will be announced at the Aug. 6 reception.

Registration forms are available at The Gallery or by email at sjaxen1919@gmail.com. Payments can be made in person at The Gallery or through PayPal at douglasartassociation@outlook.com.

Information can be found on The Gallery Facebook page.

