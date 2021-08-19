If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — A reported 622 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to local students during the Douglas Care Fair Back 2 School Drive-Thru that was held Aug. 7 at the Douglas High School parking lot.
Adriana Romero of Cochise Connections, one of the major sponsors, said face coverings to ensure the children and young people are safe were also handed out and any backpacks left were taken directly to Douglas Unified School District Superintendent Ana Samaniego to distribute to those not able to attend the drive-thru event.
“The planning committee is deeply grateful for (the) continued support,” Romero said. “We look forward to hosting our 20th annual back-to-school event next year at the Douglas Airport Park. We want to thank our volunteers, sponsors and each of (the) organizations for making a difference for our students and families. Video and pictures are posted on the Cochise Connections Facebook page for reference.
“A special thank you to Juan Gomez, Bruce Whetten, Sgt. Jonathan J. Willingham, Jamilette Barrios, Lea Dodge, Richard Dodge, Jessica P. Aguayo, Mario Merino, Ana Maria Samaniego, Norma Galindo, Abe Villareal, David Cota, Rev. Daniel Morales, Mercy Morales, Rev. Mary Louise Vigil, Gladys Adams, Alejandria de la Torre, Martha and Danny Morales for your continued support. Great job to all the volunteers and supporters! We appreciate your dedication and hard work in helping make this a successful event. It takes a village to raise a child.”
Additonal thanks went to Making Connections 4U/Cochise Connections, Arizona@Work, Freeport McMoRan, Christian Life Center, Douglas Police Department, Caring Connections, Copper Queen Hospital, Herald/Review, Chiricahua Community Health Center, Cochise College, New Mexico State University, Pioneer Title Agency, SEABHS, JCPenney, Washington Federal Bank, Western Bank and the Cochise County Democratic Party.