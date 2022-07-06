DOUGLAS — Two brief rain showers Sunday and Monday failed to stop Douglas residents from celebrating the Fourth of July.
Rain fell both Sunday and Monday afternoon, dumping an estimated one inch on both days. While it suspended some of the events scheduled during those times, it didn’t stop residents from hanging out at Veteran’s Memorial Park waiting for the storms to pass.
“This isn’t so bad,” Samantha Quintero said. “We need the rain. As long as the fireworks go on as scheduled, that’s what I want to see.”
Monday’s storm hit around 4 p.m. and was over by 5 p.m. Some residents relocated to their vehicles to wait out the storm while others took shelter under some of the canopies that were at the park.
The storm moved out and city leaders gave word the fireworks were still a go.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., the first firework went up and the show continued for an estimated 20 minutes.
David Lewis, a pyrotechnician for Lantis Fireworks and Lasers out of Florence, said Monday’s show would feature 891 fireworks, up an estimated 350 fireworks from the two years before. Shells would be two to six inches in size and shot off at an average of 50-55 fireworks a minute.
“I enjoy coming to Douglas,” he said. “The people here are always nice. Plus, it gets me away from my small town for a little bit to do a different show. The city of Douglas has been really good this year going as far as increasing the number of shells we’re going to launch this year. This year’s show will be the largest we’ve done since we’ve been coming here.”
Lewis said because the number of shells launched increased it led to a “hand light section” being created where members of the Douglas Fire Department stepped in to assist in the launching.
The DFD also had several members on hand Sunday and Monday assisting in the setup and wiring on the fireworks.
“These guys have been really great to work with,” Lewis said. “Normally we do this ourselves and the fire departments come out and inspect our work once we’re done. These guys have been very hands on from the beginning which is good.”
Douglas residents praised the fireworks display on social media once it was over calling it “amazing” and “very nice.”
Prior to the fireworks, there were games provided for both the adults and the youth. There was a car show, a softball and 3-on-3 basketball tournament, live music entertainment and the traditional parade up G Avenue Monday morning which attracted a large crowd.