DOUGLAS — Power outages, pounding rain, gusting winds, hail, and flooded streets that led to closures were just some of the things local residents experienced last week as Mother Nature made up for last year’s “‘non-soon” in a big way.
Depending on where you lived, residents reported two to five inches of rain during the three-day stretch.
One residence in the 1400 block of B Avenue had more than four inches of rain.
Prior to the storm, city crews filled close to 3,500 sandbags, which residents were allowed to pick up free of charge and use around their homes.
The first storm hit around 8 p.m. Thursday, bringing with it swirling rain, gusting wind and penny-sized hail. Around 8:20 p.m., Douglas experienced a power outage that impacted more than 5,200 residences and lasted until around 9:30 p.m. During that stretch the Douglas Fire Department responded to 10 911 calls, seven of which were storm-related.
Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, reported its rain gauge indicated 1.78 inches of rain fell that night and 3.53 inches was recorded Thursday through Sunday, that amount was sent to the National Weather Service as Douglas’ rainfall totals.
As dawn hit Friday morning, the damage from the previous night had became more visible.
Trees were blown down all over town, a canopy at Walmart was blown over, a roof of one of the storage units at Ortiz Building Materials on Third Street was ripped off. Suarez Brokerage, which is across the street, had its loading docks filled with water. The brokerage was busy pumping out water so semis could back in and offload their goods. The city playground that was installed in 2019 at Veteran’s Memorial Park received some damage as a result of the storm.
City officials were receiving calls from residents whose homes had been damaged in the storm.
Arturo Torres, who lives in the 2100 block of Eighth Street just off of Washington, experienced flooding at his place for the second time in three years. His backyard block wall was knocked down again by the raging water and his swimming pool was filled with muddy water from the rain.
“In 2019 this issue of the flood channel that runs from Eighth Street south was shown to be inadequate,” he said. “It was addressed but never corrected. Sandbags were brought in and placed but the erosion void that was created back then was never backfilled.”
Torres says the two flood culverts in place on Fifth Street are meant to help, but are inadequate.
“This is very discouraging that this happened again,” he said. “Yes, I’m upset.”
Torres said his wife, Brenda, is dealing with health issues. When the storm hit, and the water began to get inside the house, she had to be removed. DPD officers Alexis Fragoso and Javier Resendiz came to their aid and helped get Brenda out of the residence.
“We understand heavy rains,” Arturo said. “But we have inadequate storm drains here. We’ve been here 14 years and it wasn’t until these last three years we’ve had this issue. So it’s not a matter of how much rain we get, it’s a matter of having the proper infrastructure in place for these types of situations. I would describe what’s happening here as a restricted backed-up toilet. It backs up on Fifth Street and Washington and starts backing up, reaching a high point at Eighth Street and Washington, which happens to be right here at my property. At one point we had 40 inches of water in my back yard.”
Gene Trujillo, who has lived in his residence in the 2100 block of Seventh Street for 34 years, said water first penetrated his back yard, eventually making its way inside his home and garage and then out to the front.
“I basically had a river flowing from my back yard to my front yard,” he said. “We didn’t have to evacuate but it was an inconvenience having to clean it up. This has been very frustrating. The so-called flood gates they have here don’t help; the water still goes over them. They eventually back up, which is what happened, and then it has no place to go. I’m so damn frustrated. This is the third time for me water has backed up. It’s bad. They need to do something.”
Cynthia Tibuni, who lives in Quail Run, said she was impacted by flooding at her home.
“This is not the first time we have been flooded,” she said. “This was the third time for us. This time it’s really bad.”
She said city leaders told her there was an arroyo behind her house that was backed up.
“I was told they were going to put some drains in there,” she said. “That never happened. A lot of the homes in my area are USDA and based on your income. I’m very frustrated. I have mud and dirt all over the inside of my house. The cabinets that I have and the walls will probably get mold.”
After hearing the frustrations from many residents regarding the flooding issue, Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager, issued the following statement: “The city is aware of the impacts of the storms that took place on July 22 and 23, 2021, that resulted in various property damage and flooding. Thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of the storm but we are saddened for the damage the storm caused to people’s homes and property. City crews and public safety officials have been working before, during and after the storms to help people with prevention and mitigation of flooding in the affected areas. The city cleaned streets and washes, cleaned debris from right of ways, fielded calls for help and assisted in the best way possible. We have heard concerns over our washes and how the city has not done anything to mitigate the impact of water damage to properties. We have communicated to concerned residents that the city’s washes have been maintained and kept clean and that according to the County Flood Engineer’s study in 2019, the washes were in a functional state with reasonable design standards to best help convey water in a way that minimizes impact to property. We have continued with cleaning of those washes thereafter as well. We want residents to know that we are here to assist in any way we can and to please call us with any concerns.”
Round two of the storms hit later on Friday, causing yet another power outage that lasted about 40 minutes while causing more damage to the already existing flooding issues.
A sinkhole opened up on Washington Avenue between 24th and 27th streets, the same area KE&G Construction had been installing septic tanks earlier this year.
A KE&G crew of six arrived around 3 p.m. while county crews had already closed the road. However, residents were still driving around the barricades. The crew remained on site until around 9 p.m., repairing the damaged section of road.
Rick McMahon, utility superintendent for KE&G, said the repair work that was being done at the damaged site was done at no cost to the city and KE&G would be taking care of the bill.
As of Sunday, road closure signs were still in place, but residents continued to drive around the barricades.
Hellas Construction, which had been working on the football field at Douglas High School, had its work interrupted by the storm Friday afternoon. The rain exposed a new drainage problem that Hellas and DUSD officials are addressing this week that could delay the completion of the project.
Douglas experienced intermittent showers Saturday and Sunday but nothing like what it experienced the first two days of the storm.