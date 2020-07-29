Mysterious seeds from China show up in Douglas

A Douglas resident contacted the Douglas Police Department over the weekend saying they had received an unsolicited package of seeds from China.
Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, said it is unclear what kind of seeds these were. She advised the resident to place the seeds inside a sealed bag and contact the United States Department of Agriculture or Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Agriculture officials are advising anyone who receives a package, to not plant them if you did not order them.
Officials state invasive plants can create havoc on the environment and severely damage crops.
Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.
The source and motivation behind the mailings is under investigation.
News outlets from throughout the state are reporting other residents in Arizona are also reporting they too, have received the seeds. Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, said her department has yet to be notified of anyone receiving the seeds from China. Other states such as Virginia, Arkansas, and Utah have received reports of the unsolicited seeds and are urging anyone who does receive a package, to not open it and contact the USDA.