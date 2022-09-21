DOUGLAS — There will be lots of exciting things to see and do at the 98th Annual Cochise County Fair, which kicks off Thursday at the fairgrounds on Leslie Canyon Road.
The year’s fair, which runs through Sunday, is being dedicated to former Willcox residents Tom and Tamera Hunt, who for many years have been volunteers at the fair. The Hunts will be honored Thursday at noon at the fair’s opening ceremonies.
Dominique “Nikki” Valenzuela, general manager of the Cochise County Fair Association, announced she has some new and exciting things taking place this year, one of which is a Ranch Rodeo Friday at 6 p.m. followed by the ever-popular Cochise College rodeo throughout the day on Saturday with the finals scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in the main arena.
“We have five different ranches that are sending some of their cowboys to compete in the Ranch Rodeo,” Valenzuela said.
Cochise College’s past two national champion goat tyers, Jill Donnelly and Maddie Doerr, will be at the fair Saturday at 4 signing autographs and talking with fans.
The Pirate Parrot Show returns, having last been at the fair in 2018.
Livestock shows will take place Thursday and Friday with the small stock sale followed by the large stock sale taking place on Saturday.
A new carnival is scheduled, Valenzuela announced.
“There will be some new rides this year,” Valenzuela said. “Probably the biggest one will be the Hyper Loop. We will also have Mega Loop, which is similar to the Ring of Fire but bigger.”
According to modernmidways.com “The Hyper Loop is a spectacular, high speed thrill ride that not only swings riders in a 360-degree loop, but it also spins them at the same time. The Hyper Loop starts by gently swinging back and forth. Soon, the giant pendulum gains enough speed to make a complete 360-degree revolution, spinning riders upside down 60 feet above the ground.”
There are restrictions to ride the Hyper Loop. Riders must be taller than 55 inches and not exceed 77 inches.
“We will have a lot more family rides,” Valenzuela said. “We will still have Buddy Day Thursday night where you can buy one bracelet and get one free.” she said. “It’s been a lot of work; I’m excited. We should have a good fair this year. I invite all of Cochise County to come out and support us.”