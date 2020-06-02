On Wednesday, June 3, the Herald/Review county edition will hit the streets of Douglas for the first time.
This new county edition, which will now be delivered Wednesday morning instead of Tuesday evening as it had been previously, will be a more informative newspaper that will include Douglas news in addition to county news for Sierra Vista, Benson/St. David, Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox. It will also include local views and opinions, state and national news as well as county-wide prep sports and events when they return. Other content will include countywide classifieds and obituaries, plus comics and other features. This particular issue will also feature the Best of Preps winners and nominees that were announced in the Sierra Vista Herald this past Sunday. Douglas High School, we are happy to announce, has six athletes and coaches profiled in this special section.
The Herald/Review county edition will be distributed to our current paid subscribers, plus it will also be available for $2 inside various local stores around Douglas, as well as at racks in front of the Douglas Dispatch located at 530 11th Street, in addition to the Douglas Walmart on Fifth Street.
The Vista Weekly, a free shopper, which is what has been distributed free the past few months, will still be delivered to 5,000 households in Douglas and will include local inserts and advertisements. However, it will not have any local news.
Douglas community news coverage can continue to be accessed through myheraldreview.com, Herald/Review smartphone app, and Morning Blend newsletter. All of these digital channels are included as part of your current paid Douglas Dispatch print subscription. If you have douglasdispatch.com bookmarked you will be redirected seamlessly to myheraldreview.com.
To find out if you are a subscriber or not, or which to subscribe to the new edition, please call (520) 458-9440.