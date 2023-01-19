DOUGLAS − The Douglas Business Network helped welcome another new business to Douglas and to its network on Friday, Jan. 13.
Toro Taxes, located inside the Abbott Realty office at 541 E. 10th St., announced at a ribbon cutting ceremony it is officially open and ready to help any person or business with taxes this upcoming tax season. In addition, it also provides payroll, bookkeeping and accounting services, life insurance and roadside assistance.
“We’re excited to welcome Toro Taxes into the community,” Ralph Robles, president of the DBN said. “We wish them lots of success.”
According to its website, Toro Taxes is dedicated to providing excellent service on its tax services. Fees are based on the types of forms your tax situation requires. It provides free, no obligation estimates to all new and returning clients.
Alfonso Munoz, who is a realtor for Abbott Realty in Douglas, is available to assist with tax returns.
“I took a course to get IRS certified,” Munoz said. “There is also a support team to assist us that is available 24/7 whenever we have questions that we need answered.”
Enrique Cardenas, the district manager and one of the developers of Toro Taxes, said the business is a nationwide company that has been around since 1990. It has offices throughout Arizona.
“We have about 300 different locations in 33 different states,” he said. “We’re so proud to be able to open an office here in Douglas.”
Office hours for Toro Taxes will be by appointment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We will also accept special appointments if we have to stay after 5.” Munoz said. “We’re excited to be able to provide this service to the community of Douglas. Toro Taxes gives you more. That is something that they teach us and has been proven.”
