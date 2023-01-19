DOUGLAS − The Douglas Business Network helped welcome another new business to Douglas and to its network on Friday, Jan. 13.

Toro Taxes, located inside the Abbott Realty office at 541 E. 10th St., announced at a ribbon cutting ceremony it is officially open and ready to help any person or business with taxes this upcoming tax season. In addition, it also provides payroll, bookkeeping and accounting services, life insurance and roadside assistance.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?