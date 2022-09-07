DOUGLAS — There will be no school board election for Douglas voters this November.
All four candidates seeking seats on the Douglas Unified School District governing board will be appointed instead of having to be elected, Kimberlee “Nikki” Madden, Deputy Superintendent for the Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office, confirmed in an email.
According to Madden’s email, six petitions for the four DUSD school board seats were taken out but only four were returned by the July deadline.
Incumbents Mitchell Lindemann, Mario Ramos and Jana Selchow along with newcomer Kevin Smith filed their paperwork by the July deadline.
Jose Grijalva and Ken Nelson took out petitions for the school board but did not return their paperwork to the Cochise County Elections Department.
All four appointees will be sworn into their seats at the first meeting of January 2023.
Ray Borane is the only DUSD board member whose seat is not up for election and won’t be until 2024.
Dr. Ed Gomez, who has served on the school board since 2010, has decided not to seek re-election for a fourth term.
When asked why he decided not to seek another term on the board, Gomez cited his age and the fact he’s scaling back on a lot of his community events and planning on enjoying retirement more.
“I had too many things going almost every night of the week,” he said. “I’m not doing as much with the Knights of Columbus. I’m not teaching religion anymore and then there was the school board. I’m taking the word retired for what it’s worth.”
Gomez says he’s enjoyed his time on the school board. He believes he’s grown as a board member and the board has gotten better over the years.
“It’s been very rewarding, I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done, and we’ve done as a board,” he said. “When I first got on the board, we didn’t know anything. Every year I learned a little bit more. When Mike Ortega became president, we became a little more knowledgeable and then when Mr. (Ray) Borane got on the board, it really opened my eyes because he brought a lot of experience to the board.
“It was easier to be a better board member with him on it because we had somebody on the board who had a lot of experience in education. I feel the board has done very well in the past four years because we’ve had a lot of experience and people that are interested in education.”
Gomez said being a good board member is kind of like being a good politician, you need to know when to get out.
“One of the bad things about Douglas is not too many people want that; are willing to give of their time that way,” he said.
Gomez was asked what advice he’d give to Smith, his replacement.
“He has to be willing to participate, willing to learn, go to the state meetings,” Gomez said. “To be a good board member you have to know what’s going on. I don’t necessarily agree with a lot of the things from the Arizona School Board Association. But they do have some good training, and I would encourage him to go and partake of that training.”