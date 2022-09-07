No school board election for Douglas voters this November

After three consecutive terms on the Douglas school board, Dr. Ed Gomez has announced he will not be seeking a fourth term.

 Herald/Review file

DOUGLAS — There will be no school board election for Douglas voters this November.

All four candidates seeking seats on the Douglas Unified School District governing board will be appointed instead of having to be elected, Kimberlee “Nikki” Madden, Deputy Superintendent for the Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office, confirmed in an email.

