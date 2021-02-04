Cochise College is now accepting nominations for its seventh Hall of Fame class.
The nomination deadline is in mid-May, and induction is tentatively planned for November.
The Hall of Fame honors former students, community leaders, and faculty/staff who have positively advanced the college’s legacy after being part of the Cochise College community or left a legacy that significantly impacted the institution/or its students.
Thirty-six alumni, volunteers and former faculty and staff have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The college plans to induct and formally recognize the five members of the Class of 2020 while it inducts the Class of 2021.
The Class of 2020 includes Faye Douglas, retired director of the Cochise College Student Development Center; the late Patricia Hotchkiss, retired director of the Cochise College Library; Dr. David Mosow (‘66), educator and businessman; Danny M. Ortega (‘82), entrepreneur, community servant and APS division manager; and John F. Pintek (‘72), former Cochise County sheriff and member of the board of the Cochise College Foundation.
“Celebrating the stories of people who helped mold or who were shaped by Cochise College allows the college to honor achievements and share our mutual success,” said Denise Hoyos, executive director of college advancement and the Cochise College Foundation. “Identifying and documenting those stories also adds to the story, legacy and positive image of the college locally and beyond.”
Nomination information and forms are available at www.cochise.edu/hall-of-fame. To nominate an individual, nominators need to provide their contact information and a description of how they know the nominee, information about the nominee’s professional background and the reason he/she is nominating the individual. Information about community service and awards also is helpful.
Self-nominations and nominations of current employees will not be accepted. Questions can be directed to alumni@cochise.edu or 520-417-4735.
— Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General, Cochise College media and communications coordinator