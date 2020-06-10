DOUGLAS — Omega Alpha Academy on San Antonio Avenue honored its seven graduating seniors with a commencement ceremony Thursday, May 21.
“Our seniors have worked very hard and Omega Alpha Academy recognized this important milestone with a drive through graduation ceremony in order to adhere to all provisions set forth by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey,” Superintendent Jose Frisby said.
Frisby added he wanted to thank all the parents, staff, students, and members of the community for their support and adherence to the guidelines enabling a successful and safe ceremony.
“The senior class has worked extremely hard during the course of their academic tenure to secure funding for a senior trip and graduation festivities,” he said. “Due to the inability to complete the planned events because of COVID-19 provisions, the funds were used to provide each graduating senior with an iPhone 11, graduation photos, and an OAA cake.”
In addition, each graduate was also provided with a usb that contained a recording of the ceremony, a slideshow with their photos, scholarship presentations, commencement speeches from this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as traditional speeches from school governing board members, administration, staff, and guest speakers.
Mathew Frisby, Jose’s son, was this year’s class valedictorian. Aldis Sandolval was the salutatorian. The remaining graduates are as follows: Armando Galaz, Carlos Gil, Jonathan Mendez, and Evelyn Munguia.
“We are extremely proud of our seniors and all of their accomplishments,” the superintendent said. “Each one of our graduates received an academic scholarship to Cochise College. Mathew Frisby was awarded the 2020 Omega Alpha Academy STEM Scholarship due to high academic performance as well as participation, leadership, and devotion to the STEM Program. We would also like to recognize the hard work and participation of STEM students in all grade levels for their support to our local medical facilities by making and donating facemasks to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud of our students, especially the graduating class and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors. Omega Alpha Academy looks forward to a brighter future, your continued support and the ability to continue educating our bright youth.”