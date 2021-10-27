OAA makes hefty donation to Community Intervention Associates

DOUGLAS — Jose Frisby, the superintendent at Douglas’ Omega Alpha Academy, made a very generous $10,000 donation last week to Community Intervention Associates (CIA) Inc.
According to their website, Community Intervention Associates specializes in the treatment of alcoholism, opioid addiction, mental health and substance abuse, and mental health and substance abuse.
“We were very fortunate to receive ESSR funds,” he said. “Those funds are ear tagged for certain expenses, one of those being behavioral health services. These folks do a phenomenal job. From time to time we are required to call their services as some of our students occasionally experience problems that require their services. Every single time we have called them, they have been so receptive. We actually have been working with them for years. I can tell you having seen this myself that within a week’s time the child that first needed their services is a totally different child. They do a really good job.”
Frisby noted that they were advised they had available funds to donate to specific groups and immediately he and his staff thought of Community Intervention Associates.
“We’re extremely happy that they’re here and available to us when we need them,” he said. “They do a fabulous job with our students.”
Guadalupe Tapia, clinical supervisor for the Douglas facility, said this donation will go a long way in allowing them to continue their efforts of working within the community to help kids and families stay safe and take better care of each other and themselves.
Oswaldo Cortes, manager of adult and children services in Douglas and Bisbee who also oversees the crisis team, admits both he and his staff have been called on more frequently lately due to COVID-19 and the challenges it has presented to the youth and their families.
“We have seen an increase here locally,” he said. “Getting back to a sense of normal has been a struggle. We did see issues of where going to school was taken for granted and the kids had to see their parents for only a few hours a day and then when things pretty much shut down we went to 24 hours a day. We’re trying to get back into a routine that is still not going to be the same as we used to be. It’s an added stressor. This donation really strengthens our relationship with Omega and we hope to be able doing workshops and different things like that for both the students and parents.”
Frisby admitted he has seen a change in attitude from his students since they have been allowed to resume in person instruction.
“Initially students were not crazy about being in school,” he said. “Our students, just like so many other districts, have been impacted by COVID pandemic so much that they profoundly and honestly miss school. They really do.
“We had to fully quarantine one full class here the other day and the students were actually upset they had to go home. That’s indicative of what it’s like for them as well. Teaching, which I also do here, is much harder online than it is in person. It’s much more beneficial for the students to physically be in class. We’re very happy we’re able to help out these people this way and look forward to continuing working with them in the future.”
Community Intervention Associates Douglas is located at 1701 North Douglas Avenue. Call 520-366-3133 or 1-866-495-6735.