DOUGLAS — Cochise College Faculty Emeritus Rebecca Orozco will speak about the unique role that Camp Naco played during the Mexican Revolution on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Douglas-Williams House Museum.
Camp Naco, located in Naco, Arizona, is the only U.S. Army border post surviving from the Mexican Revolution period of 1910 through 1920 and of U.S. involvement in World War I during 1917 and 1918. Orozco’s presentation is the latest in a series of annual commemorations of the onset of the Mexican Revolution, highlighting its impact on the U.S. side of the border.
Camp Naco and 11 other Army camps were built along the border to guard against violence in Mexico potentially spilling over into the U.S. The soldiers stationed in Naco included the only Black National Guard units, known as the Buffalo Soldiers, to be sent to the border, as well as other Army troops consisting of Black and white officers.
Orozco will share about the camp’s evolution, including its use by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the 1930s after it had been abandoned by the Army in 1924. Camp Naco subsequently fell into ruin, but Orozco and others have worked to preserve the site for more than two decades, leading to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Co-sponsored by the Douglas Historical Society and the Mexican Consulate of Douglas, the presentation is free and open to the public. Mask wearing is recommended. For information, contact the Douglas-Williams House Museum, located at 1001 D Avenue, by calling 520-364-7370.