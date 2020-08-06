DOUGLAS — As the number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas increases, the Douglas Fire Department is doing its best to continue to provide a safe and valuable service to those in its coverage area.
Located at 1400 10th Street, the DFD has been in existence since 1902 and was incorporated into the city three years later. The DFD serves an eight-square mile area for fire suppression and a 1,600 square mile area for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) response.
Last year, the DFD had 3,426 calls for service; 93 percent of those being medically related while the remaining calls were for fire, rescue, and hazmat. What’s not shown in those numbers is the number of calls the DFD had for building inspections, training and other special assignments where a report is not taken.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 4 the DFD has had 1,560 EMS calls for service since January. DFD officials could not state however how many of those calls were COVID related.
As the coronavirus was hitting Cochise County back in March, the DFD split its department, creating a second department at the Douglas Visitors Center on 16th Street.
The department said this split is not a permanent thing but gives them a perspective on what it could look like should the Bay Acres annexation take place in the future and another station be needed.
According to DFD’s Public Information Officer Capt. Matt King, staffing between the two stations has been increased to 11 per day, which is split in anticipation of call volume changes for fire and medical responses.
“With the current COVID-19 situation, we have to take steps to protect our responders, so that they can protect our citizens,” DFD Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli said. “Fire fighting and emergency medical response is not a job where you can always keep six feet apart, but we can do what we can to make that possible more often.”
“We saw this coming and thought it would be the smart thing to do,” King added.
When an EMS call comes in, advance notice is given to the DFD by the Douglas Police Department dispatcher if the patient is displaying signs of COVID-19.
If they are, one of two specially equipped ambulances designed to transport coronavirus patients to the emergency department is dispatched to the residence while another DFD unit responds and remains outside ready to assist if needed while also making sure all parties are following the proper safety procedures.
“We’re doing all that we can to keep ourselves, but also our patients that we transport safe,” King said. “We’re all wearing N95 face coverings and gloves in addition to our fire protection gear. After every call both the ambulance and the firefighter who was on the call gets decontaminated.”
Both King and Lomeli state the COVID related calls now take about double the amount of time an average call would take due to the ambulance having to be decontaminated after each transport.
“Initially our goal was an hour start to finish,” the chief said. “Now we’re looking at two to two and half hours or more for a COVID-related call depending on the severity. Initially we were averaging 14-16 EMS calls per day. We’re currently down to six to eight but those six to eight calls are taking double the amount of time it would take for an non-COVID related call. Looking at the bigger picture, I’d say we’re busier now.”
The chief and King asks that those who do call 911 for assistance to be as forthcoming with as much information as possible, so they can be better prepared as they respond.
One call the DFD responded to recently was initially received for one person with coronavirus symptoms, when upon arrival, they discovered the entire family had COVID-19 symptoms.
Neither the chief nor King would confirm if anyone from their department has contracted the coronavirus. They did share that for a brief period they were short staffed for a variety of reasons.
“We’ve all been tested,” King said.
Lomeli stated he is also getting frequent requests to send staff to other cities around the state to help out, but he is unable to accommodate them because, being short staffed, he needs his crew here ready to assist the local residents if needed.
The chief said the department continues to progress through training and education, becoming familiar with the latest technologies and advancements in fire suppression, emergency medical (EMS) and hazardous materials response, technical rescue, crisis intervention, disaster services, fire prevention and public education.
“In the past year we have seen many organizational changes requiring expedited personal and departmental growth. A total of 10 DFD members have been promoted within the last 12 months. Among becoming familiar with the new roles, the department continues to ensure safety and the well-being of staff in order to consistently deliver excellent customer service to our citizens.”
Led by Lomeli and Assistant Chief Joseph Alvarez, the DFD’s staff currently consists of 27 full-time personnel which includes firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, plus two part-time firefighters.
The DFD has one ladder truck, two fire engines, six ambulances, one hazmat response trailer, one air and light support trailer, two multi-purpose staff vehicles and two newly purchased trucks, one for Lomeli, the other for Alvarez.
With the recent passing of the city budget, the DFD was able to purchase a brand new fire truck, which is expected to arrive later this year.