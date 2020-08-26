A Douglas native is working for the Department of Defense leading strategic communication efforts that help keep our country safe.
Darla Jordan who was born and spent a vast majority of her youth in Douglas, currently serves as the Director of Strategic Communication at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies in Washington, D.C.
Her bio on the company’s website states, “Darla is from Douglas, Arizona.”
“Since 2016 I have been working for the U.S. Department of Defense leading strategic communication efforts – first at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, and currently at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies,” Darla said in an email. “My job as the Director of Strategic Communication at the Perry Center, as in my previous position at (the) U.S. Southern Command, is to ensure we clearly and accurately communicate U.S. policy and national security activities in order to promote understanding of our efforts and to strengthen regional security cooperation.”
Over the years the Douglas native has had the opportunity of working with five different U.S. Secretaries of State: Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry.
“I learned a great deal from each of them,” she said. “My first job – on nearly my first day – at the State Department was to follow Secretary of State Powell around with a microphone to capture his every word to the press for the official record. I was actually being paid to be in the same room, listen to, and learn from one of the most articulate and thoughtful people I’ve ever met. I couldn’t believe it. I am incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He had a strength of character that reminded me of my father and grandfather. And when we were outside of the building, people would start cheering and clapping when they saw him. He is truly a rock star.”
Jordan also served a two-year Foreign Service assignment in the U.S. Embassy in Managua, Nicaragua, and has had shorter assignments in Havana, Cuba, and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
“Highlights from this experience included working onboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort as it provided medical assistance to countries throughout the region and working with Major League Baseball to bring ’91 Hall of Famer Rod Carew to Nicaragua for baseball clinics and drug prevention seminars for at-risk youth,” she said. “Many of my colleagues and I rotated to Haiti to assist in coordinating and communicating international relief efforts after the devastating 2010 earthquake.”
Earlier this year, Darla was presented with the Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award which is awarded by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and was presented by the Commander of U.S. Southern Command.
“It was an honor to receive such recognition for doing work I am passionate about,” she said.
Growing up in Douglas
Darla comes from a long line of notable Douglas residents. Her parents, Tom and Delia Willis, are now retired and residing in Tucson. Delia ran the Douglas APS office for years before retiring while Tom was a sergeant with the DPS. Her grandparents are the late Rudy and Petra Campas; her great grandfather is Luis Jordan, and her godmother is Cleo Stanford.
“My grandparents were both direct descendants of Arizona Pioneers who resided in Arizona Territory prior to February 14, 1912,” she said. “My great grandfather had a store in Douglas and a butcher shop in Pirtleville. A token from which was featured in the February 1977 edition of Arizona Highways. I have one of these tokens.”
Jordan states the sense of community she has from growing up in Douglas is something she will always carry in her heart.
“It’s a community that cares for its members,” she said. “My parents and grandparents set a great example of public service and volunteerism that inspired me early on. They were active in the community, volunteering with organizations such as the Douglas Area Food Bank, Catholic Church, American Legion, Arizona Public Service, and Retired Seniors, to name just a few.“
She adds her grandparents’ house on Seventh Street, more specifically their kitchen table, is the location of her fondest memories with family and friends.
“It will always be the heart of Douglas to me,” Darla said. “That is where I learned to make tortillas and tamales, where we listened to stories of my grandfather’s adventures around Arizona and in the U.S. Navy, and where we laughed so hard we cried. I loved going to the Bushmasters with my grandmother, who loved to play bingo. She would watch over me playing a card or two while easily managing a very large stack of her own. We would talk and laugh throughout and share a burger and something sweet during the break.”
Other special memories Darla has includes playing at the smelter with her best friend who lived in the Phelps Dodge development, going to football games, acting in drama club, cheering for the wrestling team, and going across the line to get freshly baked Mexican pastries and later to go dancing.
“It was extremely difficult to leave that close community in the middle of high school to go to the largest high school in Arizona at the time,” Jordan states. “That said, it opened my world and made me resilient in a way that might not have happened otherwise.”
After leaving Douglas and graduating from Deer Valley High School in Phoenix, Jordan attended Arizona State University, graduating with a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in international relations and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Spanish.
“Growing up on the border gave me an appreciation for the richness of cultures that makes the world interesting,” she said. “I saw from a very early age the degree of interconnectedness between the United States and Mexico and the resulting benefits to both countries. Most of my career has been dedicated to studying international relations and promoting cross-cultural understanding. And, for the most part, my work has focused on Western Hemisphere-related issues; it’s no accident.”
Darla returns to Arizona as often as she can to either visit her parents or attend social events or gatherings. The last time she was in Douglas was 2014 for an event at the Douglas-Williams Historical Museum for the exhibit “Leaving a Legacy: Celebrating the Lives and Contributions of Women of Mexican Descent in Douglas, Arizona 1920s-1940s.”
“My grandmother and her sister, my godmother, were both honored for their civic activities in Douglas,” she said. “It was a festive gathering that my family and I really enjoyed attending. I have countless wonderful memories of Douglas High School even though I moved to Phoenix after my sophomore year. But what also makes it special is that my mother and other family members were also Bulldogs, and whether my friends went on to be Sun Devils (Go Devils!), Wildcats, or pursued other life adventures, we will always share a bond as Douglas High School Bulldogs. Family and friends keep me in the know about the latest D-town happenings. My family still has strong ties to the community, and the friendships I made in my early years are some of the strongest to this day. I am forever, a Bulldog.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed by Darla Jordan in the above article are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, National Defense University, or the U.S. Department of Defense.