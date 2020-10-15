DOUGLAS - Officials with the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 have announced that they are currently accepting both parade entries and food vendors for the upcoming Veteran’s Day parade and events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Cochise County Fairgrounds.
Events begin at 10 a.m.
“Due to COVID-19 we felt it was in best interest to hold this event at a larger venue than our post home,” Scott Babicky, manager of the Fred Hilburn Post said. “(The) parade will take place down the midway from the north end to south end of fairgrounds. We are encouraging the community to bring their lawn chairs and to socially distance with your family and enjoy the parade, observance, and entertainment.”
This year’s guest speaker is Douglas's own Col. John A Chavez. More information on him will be released closer to Veteran’s Day.
For more information about becoming a food vendor or take part in the parade call Babicky at (520) 364-5171.