Passion for poetry leads to Douglas woman becoming author

DOUGLAS — A passion for poetry has led a Douglas woman to publish a book of her favorite poems titled “Cricket’s Lament, peomas de duelo e inocencia.”
Paola Valenzuela, 21, is the author of the book and the daughter of Juan and Concepcion Valenzuela of Douglas. She is a 2017 Douglas High School graduate and is completing her senior year at the University of Arizona. She is on pace to graduate in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing.
Family and friends describe Paola as a bilingual poet and spoken word artist from Douglas and Agua Prieta.
According to information provided by her mother, Paola loved writing poetry as a child, but became more serious about her writing in her high school drama and poetry club. She was also an active participant in the Tucson Youth Poetry Slam, winning the region-wide championship in 2018 and becoming a staff member of Spoken Futures, the grassroots literary organization behind the TYPS. The slams were hosted by Eva Sierra, who according to Valenzuela, also is a DHS graduate.
Valenzuela said she also got help from Sarah Gonzalez and Logan Phillips, people she describes as mentors.
“Sarah was amazed how many poetry pieces I had written and offered to help me get them published in a book,” Valenzuela said. “In February of this year we sat down and began working on this project. This book has 21 of my poems in it. The story of this book commemorates a chapter in my life that has ended. It’s basically a coming of age story. We finally got it released this past November. One of the poems in the book is called ‘Cruising down G Avenue.’ It’s about Douglas and how in high school, I didn’t want to be here. But then its about Douglas mourning because I’m leaving.”
Valenzuela said the book had nothing to do with a class project; it was just something she decided she wanted to do on her own. She says her dad writes songs so she feels some of his creative writing ability rubbed off on her.
Valenzuela is one of two artists awarded the 2021 Sonoran Arts Residency in Ajo.
“The city of Ajo has this event where they bring artists to their city every year,” she said. “I won the residency so this January I’m going to go to Ajo for a month where I will share some of my readings. It’s basically a retreat. I’m very excited about it.”
There are only 100 copies of the book available. Valenzuela said she charges a sliding fee of $10 to $20 in addition to a $5 shipping fee.
“People who are interested in buying the book can message me through email (paolaj.valenzuela@gmail.com) or instagram (@pao_the_poetess),” she said. “They can also reach me through paypal (PayPal.Me/paothepoetess) or venmo (@Paola-Valenzuela99).”
“This is always something I have wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Paola said about her book. “It’s pretty exciting.”