DOUBLE ADOBE — After serving the Double Adobe School District as a loyal school board member for 56 years, Pat English is retiring.

He attended his last school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where he was recognized by fellow board members John Vaughn, Joan Cardona and head teacher Hannah Hurtado and presented with a plaque thanking him for his years of service.

