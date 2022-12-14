DOUBLE ADOBE — After serving the Double Adobe School District as a loyal school board member for 56 years, Pat English is retiring.
He attended his last school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where he was recognized by fellow board members John Vaughn, Joan Cardona and head teacher Hannah Hurtado and presented with a plaque thanking him for his years of service.
Vaughn and Cardona expressed their appreciation to English saying they have learned so much from him over the years about being better board members.
“For me it’s been inspirational because he’s brought a lot to the table, things that we didn’t know and weren’t aware of,” Cardona said. “He was able to help us with it. He’s also one of the main reasons we got our solar panels so quickly here at the school.”
Vaughn said English has been an inspiration to him because of his experience as a teacher.
“He will never be replaced, that’s for sure,” Vaughn said. “He’s a prime example of giving back to your community.”
“I’ve really enjoyed being on the board,” English said. “It’s been a good experience.”
English, whose wife is Cochise County Supervisor Ann English, decided earlier this year he would not seek another term on the three-member Double Adobe school board.
The Englishes have been married for 57 years and have three children.
“She has supported my teaching career with all the FFA trips and activities,” English said of his wife. “She encourages me to be a part of the community and I encourage her in her public service.”
English began serving on the school board in 1966.
“I had a young daughter and I wanted to make sure the school stayed open and trouble-free for my children,” he said. “I had gone to Double Adobe for a half year when I moved here from Texas. I started teaching in Coolidge and taught there for two years after I finished my student teaching. I taught at Valley Union High School for 37 years before retiring in 2011.”
English said his goal was to keep the school open for small children and avoid long bus rides.
“I stayed because I did not want people who were divisive on the board,” he said. “We were successful in gaining property for the new school. We were successful in keeping very good teachers. We have had a waiting list for out-of-district children to attend.”
English believes it’s always good to leave a position when everything is going well.
“As a board member, Mr. English is an icon and mentor who loves his school district, staff, and students,” Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and wisdom and is well respected. Mr. English served Double Adobe with vision, vigor and passion. He will be profoundly missed.”
Clay said she will start interviewing those who have provided a letter of interest and should have the name of Double Adobe’s new board member before January’s board meeting.
English’s advice to his replacement?
“Don’t look to make big changes in the school and work with the other two board members,” he said.
