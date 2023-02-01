Jorge Montes, a seventh-grade student at Paul Huber Middle School, successfully spelled “frequently” to take top honors at the Douglas Unified School District spelling bee Jan. 24 at Douglas High School’s James A. Brenden Auditorium.
Twenty students from five elementary schools and the two junior high schools in the DUSD competed in the four-round district spelling bee.
Three of the spellers were eliminated in the first round, six were knocked out in the second and five in the third, leaving five for the fourth round.
Luis Aguirre of Stevenson Elementary, Jacob Barcelo of Clawson Elementary, Mya Powell of Sarah Marley and Luis Michel of Ray Borane Middle School, who were eliminated in the fourth round, were given the opportunity to spell for second place.
Michel was the lone correct speller of the additional round, spelling “difficult,” to win second place.
Montes said he felt prepared going into the spelling bee and was confident he would do well.
“I’m happy I won,” he said.
Michel, who is in the seventh grade, misspelled “gargantuan” in the fourth round, opening the door for Montes.
He also felt confident going into the competition and other than the word he misspelled he felt prepared.
Montes will represent the DUSD at the Cochise County spelling bee in February.
Participating students in the DUSD spelling bee:
Clawson Elementary: Abel Miramontes and Jorge Renova.
Faras Elementary: Juliette Chavez, Melanie Alcarez and Janessa Cruz.
Joe Carlson Elementary: Jacob Barcelo, Khloe Zamora and Marco Burrel.
Sarah Marley Elementary: Mya Powell, Jaylynn Ramirez and Alyssa Regalado.
Stevenson Elementary: Mariah Acosta, Luis Aguirre and Zoey Plumb.
Paul Huber Middle School: Liani Rivera, Ian Cortes and Jorge Montes.
Ray Borane Middle School: Galilea Peckham, Abigail Echave and Luis Michel.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone