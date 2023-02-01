Jorge Montes, a seventh-grade student at Paul Huber Middle School, successfully spelled “frequently” to take top honors at the Douglas Unified School District spelling bee Jan. 24 at Douglas High School’s James A. Brenden Auditorium.

Twenty students from five elementary schools and the two junior high schools in the DUSD competed in the four-round district spelling bee.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?