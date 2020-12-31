DOUGLAS — A local couple, new to Douglas, continued with a tradition they brought with them of paying it forward, helping those less fortunate during the holiday season.
Josh and Desiree Rice moved to Douglas from Seattle earlier this year. Josh works for the company building the wall outside Douglas while Desiree has opened a business, Classy Cuts & Such, on 10th Street. The couple has been married for almost 10 years and have no children of their own.
“This tradition began with my mom when we lived in Seattle,” Desiree said. “We did it every year I lived there. When we moved to Douglas I wanted to keep the tradition of paying it forward going. This year we adopted three single moms with a total of eight kids and then we adopted another father that had a kid giving us a total nine kids that we are providing an entire Christmas for this year, otherwise these kids would literally not have a Christmas.”
Desiree said a good friend of hers, Brooke Groff from Texas, donated $400 to the project.
“This is something she had also done through the years,” Desiree said.
One of the Douglas families Desiree and Josh are providing for this year is in Peoria for the holiday. On Christmas Eve day the couple drove 10 hours up and back making sure they had their presents in time for Christmas.
“This particular mom just had a knee replacement and she tried doing her recovery here on her own but was unable to do it so she had to go be with family,” Desiree said. “She is not going to return to Douglas until Jan. 2 and I didn’t want her kids to wait. I wanted them to have gifts when they awoke Christmas morning so we are making a trip to Peoria to make sure that happens.”
Two of the local families were provided complete Christmas dinners as well.
“Josh and I decided this year to forgo giving each other gifts and do this instead,” Desiree said. “To be able to do this puts me on Cloud Nine right now.”
Desiree joked it took her three hours one evening to wrap all the gifts.
“This year we are providing two bicycles, a huge nerf set, each kid has a new pair of shoes and a new outfit,” Desiree said. “There are a couple of comforters. The parents provided me a list of things and I did the best I could to purchase what was on the list. I don’t know these kids and I wanted them to have something they enjoyed.”
Josh said he fully supports his wife’s project and describes her “as an amazing woman.”
As the two were dropping off the gifts to the families in Douglas expressions of sincere gratitude and appreciation were being extended toward Josh and Desiree.
“I want nothing in return,” Desiree said. “The only thing I ask is that they pay it forward even with the littlest act of kindness, maybe beginning with purchasing someone else’s cup of coffee and then it can get bigger from there when they get on their feet.”
During Thanksgiving Desiree hooked up with Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant, providing nine local families a complete Thanksgiving meal.
“I really love Douglas and to be able to do this warms my heart,” Desiree said.