DOUGLAS — As expected, the Douglas City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Luis Pedroza to serve as its interim city manager while the search for a permanent replacement continues.
The approval came at the Jan. 13 Douglas City Council meeting.
Pedroza, who has been Douglas’ management services director/city treasurer since 2012, is replacing Dawn Prince, who announced several weeks ago she is leaving Jan. 20.
Pedroza will begin his new position Jan. 21. He will be paid a base salary of $118,289.18, a 15% increase from his current salary.
According to information supplied to the city council at the meeting, appointing the current city treasurer as interim city manager and using current staff to oversee all the functions that fall under the deputy city manager position will generate a salary savings of approximately $10,000 per month until a new city manager is hired. Once a new city manager is hired and starts with the city, Pedroza will revert back to the position of city treasurer/management services director.
“The plan for now is that my current position will not be filled,” Pedroza said. “I will still be overseeing finance and having other staff assist with other divisions that I am overseeing.”
The mayor and council addressed a possible conflict of interest in that Pedroza’s wife, Rocio, works for the city as its human resources director. At the meeting it was announced the city’s organizational chart has been adjusted and Rocio’s position has been reassigned so that she will now have city clerk Alma Andrade as her supervisor.
Ward 6 councilman Jose Grijalva stated having seen first hand the professional relationship the Pedrozas have at work, he is confident there will not be a conflict of interest.
“I’m comfortable with this and I think it’s the best decision for us to make at this time,” he said.
Prince thanked the mayor and council for their support the short time she served as Douglas’ interim city manager, adding the decision to leave Douglas and return home to Phoenix was not an easy one but something she felt she needed to do.
Pedroza thanked the mayor and council for the opportunity provided him, adding he will continue to work hard in helping the city move forward.
In other action at the meeting, the mayor and council passed the first reading of an ordinance that deals with planning and zoning codes in regards to Proposition 207.
The passage of Prop. 207 requires the city to review its zoning ordinance to cover the newly legal recreational marijuana facilities. Medical marijuana facilities are already covered in the ordinance.
Peter Gardner, Douglas’ city manager, informed the mayor and council the city zoning code currently permits medical marijuana dispensaries under the following conditions: In a general commercial, industrial park, light industry, and heavy industry zoning districts subject to setbacks of 2,000 feet from other marijuana facilities and rehabilitation facilities and 1,000 feet from schools, churches, libraries and licensed childcare facilities. There are also maximum size limits, requirements that the dispensary be a permanent structure without drive-through service or exterior seating, and limits on hours of operation. The new law permits medical facilities to become dual use medical/recreational facilities, permits one additional purely recreational facility in Cochise County and will permit an additional 26 recreational facilities throughout the state under a social equity program.
Douglas currently does not have a medical marijuana facility, but an application for a medical marijuana facility may be received at any time for a facility, which may be purely medical, dual use or purely recreational.
The state may begin issuing licenses as soon as March, and the city should not be out of compliance with the law at that time.
“The ordinance I am asking you all to approve would amend the zoning regulations to specify exactly where you can build,” Gardner said. “It would be a stricter ordinance than what we currently have and would permit the planning and zoning commission to review each one as it comes in to us. It also covers a lot of other material in the existing law like where you can use the product, what the regulations are for growing it at your home, any applicable fees that might be passed, as this is a fully taxable sales item something that we would collect revenue from. It also would provide for enforcement for any violations of the law.”
Gardner said there are still some items that still need to be worked out.
Mayor Donald Huish asked Gardner to put together an informational sheet that could be distributed to the public in regards to what can and can’t be done in the use and sale of medical or recreational use.
Gardner said there have been at least eight inquiries from individuals looking to open a marijuana facility in Douglas.
“We need to be proactive and set up these guidelines in advance,” the mayor said.
“By passing this ordinance we have more control over this situation?” councilman Grijalva asked, to which Gardner replied, “that is correct.”
The second reading of the ordinance will come back before the council at the February meeting.