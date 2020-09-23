Pena receives Superintendent’s Award

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School senior Christian Adrian Pena Rico was recently presented with the Superintendent’s Award.
This award is typically handed out at graduation to the outstanding junior but because of COVID-19 and the fact there was no actual graduation ceremony this year, that did not happen and Pena was not presented with the award until Sept. 14.
Pena, who has a 3.98 grade point average, is the son of Jose Luis Pena Olivares and Maria Rico Contreras.
“Since I’ve been in high school I’ve been involved in swimming, tennis, key club, Skills USA, Student Athlete Leadership Council, DECA, Future Business Leaders of America and I was just appointed to the Governor’s Youth Commission,” he said. “To receive this award is an honor. I feel all my hard work has paid off. I’m really grateful for it.”
Upon graduating from DHS, Pena says he plans on majoring in economics and eventually getting a masters degree in business administration.
He is hoping to get into an elite school through a program called the QuestBridge application which is a national nonprofit based program in Palo Alto, California that connects the nation’s most exceptional students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities and helps them get into top schools.
Pena states he is also considering attending Arizona State University.