Pirtleville man arrested on assault charges

DOUGLAS — A Pirtleville man has been released on his own recognizance pending court adjudication of his charges after being arrested Saturday.
Adam Garcia, 40, from Pirtleville, was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage.
According to Carol Capas of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 a.m. on April 24 the Sheriff’s Office was advised of an assault in the Pirtleville area.
“The caller advised that a male subject had rammed into a vehicle being towed by her husband before following him home and he was not in front of the residence,” Capas said in a statement. “Deputies responded (to the area) and were advised that a male subject was driving while towing a trailer when another male subject identified as Adam Garcia rammed into the trailer with his vehicle.”
Deputies were provided with the information on the vehicle being driven by Garcia and were able to locate him later in the day. After a traffic stop was conducted, he was taken into custody without further incident.