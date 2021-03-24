DOUGLAS — Pre-kindergarten students at Sarah Marley Elementary are having class outdoors this quarter as the Douglas Unified School District resumes in-person instruction.
Elisa Vasquez, who has been with DUSD just more than eight years, and is referred to by her students as “Ms. Elisa” said she has always entertained the idea of one day having an outdoor classroom and when she approached Principal Henry Jones with the idea of having class outdoors when her students returned from spring break, he was very supportive and allowed her to move forward.
“I actually came up with the idea about a year ago,” she said. “But that’s when the pandemic started and when I learned that we were resuming in-person learning I felt it was a great time to introduce the outdoor classroom idea. I was supported by my principal, Mr. Jones and my other bosses, Katie Walker and Ana Samaniego. We devised a plan on what we were going to do and fortunately we made it work.”
Jones said he thought it was a great idea because the kids are at times cooped. His first concern and priority was how would they be able to do it and keep everyone safe?
“We had to come up with a plan that would guarantee it would be safe for the students,” he said. “The setup that is out there is wonderful. We make sure everything is sanitized. The second day we set it up we had some strong winds that allowed us to go back and make some minor adjustments. She has done an amazing job out there.”
Vasquez said her (classroom) parents donated the plants and one of the parents, Benjamin Montano, built a teepee the students will have access to.
“The teepee has sentimental value in that the parent who made it had an ethnic background in Sonora,” the teacher said.
The outdoor classroom is set up with a hand-washing station for the students, which was purchased by the school and is used in some of the classroom activities Vasquez implements.
Vasquez teaches pre-K two classes four days a day at Sarah Marley. She says she will take advantage of the outdoor classroom when the weather permits. Her regular classroom inside the school is available when the weather is not cooperating.
“We have such beautiful weather here it’s hard for us not to want to be outdoors,” she said.
Vasquez says that in her morning session she has just three students show up for in-person learning but in the afternoon it doubles to six, sometimes seven.
“Some of my students attend virtually as well,” she said. “I have nine total enrolled in the morning and 10 in the afternoon. Each class lasts two and a half hours.”
Vasquez says words cannot describe how happy she is to be back amongst her students.
“My students are also excited to be back,” she said. “I feed from the energy of my students. They keep me young and happy.”
Many of the students said they like the outdoor classroom, and when asked what their favorite part of the classroom was, stated it was the water table they get to use.
Jones says this is just another example of how teachers are having to come up with ways to be creative during the coronavirus.
“It’s nice being back in school, hearing the kids and seeing their smiles,” he said. “We feel like a school again.”