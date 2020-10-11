Pregnant Douglas woman shot

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Police Department is searching for a man who they believe shot a pregnant 19-year-old Douglas woman Sunday evening.
The DPD Investigations Unit is conducting a full investigation into the incident and are looking for 18-year-old Jesus Gildardo Valencia, as a person of interest in this case, police said.
According to Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the DPD, at around 6 p.m. DPD officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of Fifth Street after multiple 911 calls were made in reference to a female with a gunshot wound to her leg.
Officers arrived on scene and conducted a sweep of the premises in attempt to find the suspect and the female in need of medical assistance.
Once the scene was safe, DFD personnel entered the area to provide medical treatment to the victim.
“Officers learned the incident began as a domestic dispute,” Barrios said. “The victim is a 19-year-old female who is pregnant. (She) was transported to the Douglas Emergency Department and later airlifted to a hospital in Tucson for further medical treatment."
If you know the whereabouts of Valencia or have information pertaining to this case call 911 or 88-CRIME.