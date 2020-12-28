Prince stepping down as interim city manager

DOUGLAS — Dawn Prince, Douglas’ interim city manager, sent an email out to all city employees stating she is resigning effective Jan. 20, 2021.
“It is with great sadness that I announce that due to some family challenges I have been experiencing, which are requiring that I return to the Phoenix area, I will not continue with the City of Douglas as the interim city manager,” the email states.
“My last day in Douglas will be January 20, 2021. Thereafter, to assist in the transition, I will be continuing only in a part time and limited capacity. It has truly been a pleasure working with this amazing team and I will miss you greatly.”
Attempts by the Herald/Review to contact Prince for additional information were unsuccessful. City Hall is closed this week for the holiday and will reopen Jan. 4.
Mayor Donald Huish confirmed that Prince is leaving and that the interim city manager position has once again been posted.
“We hope to appoint someone at the Jan. 13 city council meeting,” he said.
Prince was hired in July replacing Jerene Watson who retired.
Additional information will be added to this story when it becomes available.