DOUGLAS — Vestirsi bene, a professional uniform clothing store, has opened in Douglas.
After Casa Enrique closed in 2018, Sergio and Zheyla Baltierrrez decided to open a uniform clothing store that will cater to all schools in Cochise County, medical and law enforcement professionals as well as the youth sports programs.
Located at 933 G Ave., the Douglas Business Network (DBN) hosted a ribbon cutting event for Vestirsi bene Nov. 10.
“We are excited to welcome Vestirsi bene to Douglas,” DBN president Ralph Robles said.
“We are your one stop uniform store,” Zheyla Baltirerrez said at the ribbon cutting. “We carry medical uniforms, school uniforms, and public safety uniforms. We can also do custom work for restaurants. We do custom embroidering. We hope that you will stop by and visit us.”
Zheyla is a Douglas native and a 2003 Douglas High School graduate. Her husband is from Caborca, Sonora.
“Vestirsi bene” is Italian and means ‘dress well,’” Zheyla said. “We are so excited to be here. My husband has always wanted to open a business. We did some research and found out something that was needed was a business that could provide uniforms.
“Many people here have to drive to Tucson to get their uniforms and we are hoping to eliminate that trip. We have also added embroidery services. We can make custom (polo) shirts for any organization. We are just as competitive as the internet when it comes to our prices.”
Vestirsi bene carries the scrubs medical professionals wear and recently added the Department of Corrections uniforms.
“If there is a uniform you don’t have we can order it,” she said. “We can also make custom shirts for any organization.”
Zheyla said being a Douglas native she remembers shopping at the various stores along G Avenue.
“Now, being a business owner, I’m beginning to understand what it takes,” she said. “It has been a learning experience for my husband and myself.”
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday. The phone number is 520-727-1669, and the store can be found on Facebook at Vestirsi bene.