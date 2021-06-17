DOUGLAS — The prompt actions of some Douglas residents and the Douglas Fire Department prevented a structure fire from causing any non-repairable damage to the residence.
According to Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the DFD, at 1:24 p.m. on June 10 the DFD was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Eighth Street.
“Crews arrived within four minutes to find a fire in vegetation attached to the rear of the house that was starting to spread to the attic space,” King said. “Crews quickly extinguished the main body of fire on the outside of the house. They then searched for and extinguished some smoldering hot spots inside the attic of the house, where fire had gotten into the eaves. Crews were on scene for just over an hour total.”
Douglas resident Celina Williams posted on her Facebook page she “would like the opportunity to thank three men who started helping me put the flames out as we waited for the fire dept. to arrive. With the help of these courageous men, we were able to contain the flames from spreading even further. A million thanks to Fernando de La Riva, Walter Brown and a member of DOC who left the scene before I was able to identify and thank him. I strongly believe that without their help, the apartment building would have surely suffered extreme damage. Thank you Lord for putting them in my path.”
King said Douglas Fire would like to remind people to keep any plants that are near their houses well watered and to remove any dead or dry vegetation near their homes.
“We would also like people to remember that any outside electrical equipment that needs to be plugged in, such as Christmas lights, are meant to be temporary and should be taken down or inspected and changed regularly,” he said.