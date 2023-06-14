Proposed budget, property tax rate, proposed lease of old Food City building to be discussed at Douglas City Council meeting

S&A Investment Group LLC, dba Manny’s Farmers Market, has submitted a sealed bid to the city of Douglas to lease the old Food City building on San Antonio Avenue.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to discuss its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget at its June 14 city council meeting.

Also to be discussed at the meeting will be the proposed property tax levy as well as the acceptance of a bid for the vacant Food City Building by S&A Investment Group LLC, dba Manny’s Farmer Market.

