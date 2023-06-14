DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to discuss its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget at its June 14 city council meeting.
Also to be discussed at the meeting will be the proposed property tax levy as well as the acceptance of a bid for the vacant Food City Building by S&A Investment Group LLC, dba Manny’s Farmer Market.
The meeting will take place inside the council chambers at city hall. It will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.
A special meeting was held June 7 at which council members were able to preview the budget and ask questions.
The proposed consolidated expenditures for FY 2023/24 are $83,970,004, up $25,359,564 from last year.
By adopting the tentative budget, the mayor and council set the ceiling in spending for the fiscal year and it cannot be increased thereafter. At the final budget adoption, scheduled for July 12, expenditures cannot be increased higher than the established maximum amounts. However, expenses can be moved or reallocated only within the same funds.
City leaders are reporting Douglas’ economy continues to grow, shown by the 16% increase in sales tax over last year; and 33% above budget projections.
Some highlights included in this budget begin with the general fund, which is balanced and carrying a cash fund balance of $21,418,993, an increase of $2,261,080 from last year.
General government capital recommendations for this coming fiscal year total $9.8 million in capital projects, of which $3.8 million is from carryover and another $3.8 million is new capital; $2.1 million in capital is contingent upon the sale of the land around the airport. The city received funding support for the water and sewer infrastructure with $8.9 million from the state as well as being awarded three congressional-directed spending projects, all complementary to the new port of entry project. The three Congressionally Directed Spending Projects total $6,025,000, which include the Chino Road extension, a new well for the POE and the upgrade of its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition water management system. The budget includes funding for key areas and programs to include added staffing positions requested, for a total of $1,307,000 (includes other funds). The staffing positions:
Fourteen recommended for approval $814,000 (includes other funds).
Twelve limited status positions and two permanent positions that were unfunded in previous budgets.
Positions will cover areas in code enforcement, blight abatement, facilities maintenance, utility related capital improvement projects, police accreditation, golf course, and an accountant from part time to full time.
Budgeting includes $46,281,807 in grants that includes $687,000 in match, an increase from last year’s $20.7 million. Among the key grant requests are:
$15 million for commercial road resurfacing under a RAISE grant; $8.9 million from state American Rescue Plan Act funds for POE water/sewer.
Overall Congressional Directed Spending requests for a total of $6,025,000 along with another five potential CDS requests recommended by the congressional delegation.
General fund expenditures increased by 23%, or $6,163,894, due to an increase in capital expenses, blight and demolition program, added personnel, and due to inflation impacting fuel, utilities and overall operating material costs.
The budget recommendation contains year two of a Classification Maintenance Review Plan to achieve market wages across the organization in three years. The estimated cost per year to the general fund for year two is $330,000.
The Water and Sewer divisions are funding each half of a construction crew comprising four laborers/operators and a lead. Along with two already existing Capital Improvement Plan crew members in Water, the team of seven will combine to tackle water and wastewater construction projects such as new water lines and replacement of sewer/water lines. There is also $1.9 million in grants for new/rehab of wells. The sewer budget includes the use of $1.5 million of the $8.9 million State ARPA water/sewer grant to go toward the sewer design of the POE service area; $259,000 is included to go toward funding equipment for the new CIP crews as well as $50,000 for construction materials.
Golf: $1,280,000 is budgeted for the new fiscal year to include $1 million from the net sale of the apartments, $180,000 as a subsidy for operations and approximately $100,000 for a golf superintendent position (includes salary and benefits).
The city is budgeting $2.5 million in capital improvements for the Douglas Municipal Airport that includes $2.1 million for the rehabilitation of the runway and $100,000 for a revised Airport Layout Plan that is part of the sale that will divide the airport operations property and the vacant land around the airport to execute the sale. Another $300,000 is budgeted for Phase III of the perimeter fencing, which will be contingent upon the ALP revision. State Aeronautics is funding $1.5 million for the runway rehabilitation and $400,000 for the revised ALP and fencing.
Recommending funding of $27,800 for outside community funding requests that include Douglas Oral History Project, Pirtleville Community Action Network (Wall of Faces), Douglas China Poblana, DARC (meals on wheels), DARC/Douglas Senior Citizens and Making Connections 4U (back to school event).
Prior to the budget being discussed the city council will discuss the property tax levy for 2023.
The city was notified in February of the 2023 net assessed primary valuation for the city.
“The primary assessed value for the city this year is $61,168,071,” background information on this particular item reads. “Primary assessed valuation went up $1,936,857 or 3% (excluding new construction); $1,133,659 was added to the tax rolls from new construction.
“The recommended property tax rate for this year is to lower the city’s property tax rate from 1.1591 to 1.1147, which would levy $681,841. The levy is an increase from $669,226 to $681,841 for a total increase of $12,615, due to new construction. The decrease allows for similar revenue generation while maintaining property tax rates competitive since property values have increased this year. This proposed strategy will not sacrifice revenue and also provide a lower tax rate for the citizens.”
Food City building
In late February, the city of Douglas purchased the former Food City building at 1300 San Antonio Ave. for $900,000.
With direction from the mayor and council, the city issued a Request for Proposal to lease the property to attract a grocery store to the area. The property consists of 35,341 square feet on a 3.82-acre lot including about 200 parking spaces.
The city of Douglas Procurement Department issued a Request for Proposal for the property in March.
S&A Investment Group LLC, dba Manny’s Farmers Market, submitted a sealed bid to lease the property.
This was the only bid received and includes the following highlights:
Creation of 60 jobs upon opening, a lease term of five years with the option to purchase at the end of year five.
Rent roposal: Year 1, free. Year 2 to 5, $5.77 per square feet per year totaling $203,917.57 a year or $16,993.13 a month with $5,000 a month being allocated toward purchase price.
Purchase price of $1.1 million at the end of lease term. Other requests include tax and insurance considerations, structural repairs to the building and additional list of equipment and fixtures.
Vendor offerings will include fresh produce; non-durable goods and convenience produce; specialty and high-quality products such as personal care items; ready-made food section; baked goods and tortilla section; raw ingredients; beverage section such as beer, wine and spirits; a juice bar; coffee mix, roasted coffee; specialty fruits, vegetables, meats, and various types of ceviche’s; handmade tamales and tortillas daily; wellness community center; composting; and energy efficient and environmentally focused initiatives.
The company proposes an architecture designed layout, detailed marketing/advertising campaigns, a technology plan to include a state-of-the-art POS and inventory system, community involvement and partnership initiatives, a five-year financial forecast, resumes of partners and letters of repair and recommendations.
It is going to be recommended that the city council accept the submitted proposal by S&A Investment Group and enter into negotiations for a lease agreement contract.